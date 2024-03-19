Joshua Dobbs 49ers contract: How much will QB earn in San Francisco?

The San Francisco 49ers have added Joshua Dobbs to their roster before the 2024 NFL season. The career backup will join Kyle Shanahan's offense as a potential relief option for 2024 Pro Bowler Brock Purdy.

According to numerous sources, Dobbs has inked a fully guaranteed $2.25 million contract for the 2024 season, including another $750K in playing time incentives. He has been brought in to replace the recently departed Sam Darnold, who has taken his talents to the Minnesota Vikings and served as a potential bridge quarterback for Justin Jefferson and company

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joshua Dobbs' career earnings

According to Spotrac, Joshua Dobbs has earned $7,424,923 in his seven-year NFL career. The Tennessee product was drafted in round four of the 2017 NFL Draft and has been a backup quarterback on seven NFL rosters.

Dobbs has developed a reputation for being a journeyman QB who can step in and get the job done on short notice. Dobbs earned $3,522,065 during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, $1,535,000 as a backup on the Cleveland Browns, $833,330 with the Minnesota Vikings, $666,670 with the Arizona Cardinals, $607,058 on the Jacksonville Jaguars, $172,500 on the Tennessee Titans, and $88,300 as a part of the Detroit Lions' practice squad.

Expand Tweet

How did Joshua Dobbs perform in 2023?

Joshua Dobbs was one of the biggest stories of the 2023-24 NFL season. During his stint with the Minnesota Vikings, the career backup earned plaudits for being a plug-and-play shot-caller. The Vikings had just lost Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury, and backup Nick Mullens was recovering from a back injury.

Dobbs was brought in via trade from the Arizona Cardinals and replaced third-string QB Jaren Hall against the Cardinals in just a few days. He hadn't taken any practice reps then but was instrumental in leading the Vikings to a 31-28 victory over the Falcons.

Dobbs led the Vikings to a win against the New Orleans Saints the following week and earned nationwide fame for his aerospace engineering background. However, his form later nosedived, and Kevin O'Connell replaced him for the remainder of the season.

Dobbs threw for 2,464 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.