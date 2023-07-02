Joshua Shaw cause of death: How did the 27-year-old carpenter die at Lambeau Field?

National Football League powerhouse, the Green Bay Packers, are in a state of mourning. A young man, Joshua Shaw, recently lost his life at the Packer's home ground, Lambeau Field.

In this piece, we will examine what caused the young man's death and who Joshua was.

Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan Earlier this month - a construction worker, Joshua Shaw, passed away in a tragic accident while working on the Lambeau Field construction project.



There was this beautiful message left at Lambeau Field in remembrance. (Photo shared via Alex Johnson/FB) Earlier this month - a construction worker, Joshua Shaw, passed away in a tragic accident while working on the Lambeau Field construction project. There was this beautiful message left at Lambeau Field in remembrance. (Photo shared via Alex Johnson/FB) https://t.co/Gsme0O29g6

According to reports, Shaw, 27, died last month following an incident at Lambeau Field, where construction occurred in connection with upgrades to the videoboards. Shaw was critically injured at the stadium on June 15 and passed on June 17.

Green Bay Packers CEO and president, Mark Murphy, confirmed the news in a Saturday column on the team's website. Mark Murphy said:

"Sadly, Joshua Shaw, a carpenter with Mavid Construction, recently lost his life in an incident in the north end zone scoreboard. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and fellow workers.”

MLFootball @_MLFootball



Shaw was an organ donor; his heart, liver, and lungs have gone to others in need. “He’s going to be saving six… Tragic: Joshua Shaw, a 27-year-old carpenter, died last month after an incident at Lambeau Field, where videoboards were being upgraded, according to @ProFootballTalk Shaw was an organ donor; his heart, liver, and lungs have gone to others in need. “He’s going to be saving six… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tragic: Joshua Shaw, a 27-year-old carpenter, died last month after an incident at Lambeau Field, where videoboards were being upgraded, according to @ProFootballTalk.Shaw was an organ donor; his heart, liver, and lungs have gone to others in need. “He’s going to be saving six… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Who was Joshua Shaw?

Joshua Shaw was a career carpenter employed by Mavid Construction, a subcontractor of Miron Construction, which works with the Green Bay Packers. He worked for the company alongside his brother and father, who weren't present when he suffered a life-ending accident.

Shaw's mother, Bobbie Joe Jarvenpaa, said her late son was an organ donor. She said:

"His heart, liver, and lungs have gone to others in need. He's going to be saving six lives with his organs, and they said he also will be . . . enhancing, helping others' health with many other tissues, so there will be even more than the six with the organs."

At the time of writing, the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating, as it always does, when a severe injury happens in the workplace. We sincerely send our condolences to the Shaw family as they go through this daunting period.

