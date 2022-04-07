Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster trains with Patrick Mahomes for the first time following Chiefs move

New Kansas City receiver Juju Smith-Schuster isn't wasting any time getting used to his new surroundings. After being traded to the Chiefs, the 25-year-old is looking for a new lease on his football life.

Even though he just signed with the team a month ago, Smith-Schuster has been spotted training with his new quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In a video posted on Instagram, the former Steelers star was seen catching a pass from Mahomes as the pair got in some work to build some much-needed chemistry before training camp.

Charles Goldman @goldmctNFL New #Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Patrick Mahomes are getting some work in together down in Tyler, Texas. (video via @coachfrogg 's Instagram story). New #Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Patrick Mahomes are getting some work in together down in Tyler, Texas. (video via @coachfrogg's Instagram story). https://t.co/XxMGiXlSwX

NFL insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report on Schuster's deal with the Chiefs, which is a one-year, $10.75 million deal with three million guranateed. It is thought to be heavily incentivised.

The 25-year-old only played five games for Pittsburgh last season after a shoulder injury in Week 5 cost him the majority of his season. He was eventually activated for the Steelers' Wildcard matchup against the Chiefs as Pittsburgh bowed out of the playoffs.

Smith-Schuster to add to Chiefs weaponary

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

After the Chiefs sensationally traded away star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the team needed another pass-catcher. Many wondered where the new acquisition would come from, and it turned out to be the former Steelers star.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX The Chiefs are signing former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a 1 year, $10.75M deal, per multiple reports. The Chiefs are signing former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a 1 year, $10.75M deal, per multiple reports. https://t.co/m2koWR3q8n

The Chiefs are hoping that the 25-year-old will be able to fill some of the void left by Hill, and he has shown during his career that he is capable of taking over games.

With other weapons such as Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and Josh Gordon, adding the former Steeler certainly boosts the offense.

While the output will likely not match that of Hill, Smith-Schuster will be able to go about his work, not having to worry about being targeted as the team's number one receiver.

After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in last year's AFC Championship game, the Chiefs will be looking to go one better in 2022. After a poor start that saw many media pundits dismiss Kansas City as Super Bowl contenders, they eventually found their groove.

What will be most pleasing for Chiefs fans is the fact that their new receiver is not wasting any time getting acclimated to his surroundings and, more importantly, his quarterback.

Getting in the extra work now will only be beneficial in the long run. After a season that was ravaged by his shoulder injury, Smith-Schuster will want to hit the ground running with his new team.

