Report: Patrick Mahomes had a big role to play in Chiefs signing JuJu Smith-Schuster

It seems that Patrick Mahomes took a page out of Tom Brady's book. Speaking to the media for the first time as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Juju Smith-Schuster explained what led him to join the team ultimately.

During the talk, he admitted to having discussions with Patrick Mahomes in the build-up to his eventual addition to the team. Here's what he had to say, according to Yahoo Sports:

“It was a big part of the process. You go into free agency and you find out who’s going to be throwing you the ball next year. It came down to Pat (Mahomes) and I’m excited. I’m happy with my decision.”

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Curious to see how Patrick Mahomes' play is affected long term without Tyreek Hill.



Over a smaller sample size without Hill, Mahomes play stayed high, but over time you'd expect a dip because Hill scares defenses so much which makes it easier on everyone on offense. Curious to see how Patrick Mahomes' play is affected long term without Tyreek Hill. Over a smaller sample size without Hill, Mahomes play stayed high, but over time you'd expect a dip because Hill scares defenses so much which makes it easier on everyone on offense.

He continued, saying Mahomes wasn't the only guy he talked to:

“I have talked to a couple of guys, obviously, to make this happen. I talked to Pat (Mahomes) a couple of times. But I’ve talked to Pat multiple times even before all this. I’ve known Pat for a while now, so, yeah, of course.”

He continues to explain that he talked to head coach Andy Reid and the effect the talk had on him. Here's how he put it:

“It’s one thing to talk with a head coach who just won the Lombardi Trophy, and for them to text me personally, it means a lot. And going into this year’s process, KC has been on me for the past two years. Obviously, I feel welcome here and appreciated. So, coming here and having the opportunity to play here for him is a great experience.”

Who is Patrick Mahomes getting in Juju Smith-Schuster?

In getting Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs got a player who the Pittsburgh Steelers hoped would replace Antonio Brown for a decade. However, it didn't work out that way. After an opening salvo of years that saw the wide receiver cross 1000 yards just once, he elected to sign a one-year "prove it" deal in which he bet on himself to play big to win big money.

Daniel Wade @dantalkssports Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill were such a dangerous combo. That speed with that arm. His return ability and a YAC monster.



The Chiefs will add at WR, but there’s just no way they can replicate that dude. The balance of power has definitely shifted in the AFC West. Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill were such a dangerous combo. That speed with that arm. His return ability and a YAC monster. The Chiefs will add at WR, but there’s just no way they can replicate that dude. The balance of power has definitely shifted in the AFC West.

Instead, the wide receiver succumbed to injury, nixing his time, hoping to get a long-term future with the Steelers. As a free agent, Smith-Schuster had his options but ultimately chose the Chiefs. His addition came in the now-clear shadow of the Tyreek Hill trade. It seemed the Chiefs were going to have a new level of power in the wide receiver room for a moment.

However, with Hill now a member of the Miami Dolphins, the former top wide receiver of the Steelers is expected to take over his duties.

