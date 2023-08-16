Julian Edelman had a lengthy NFL career that saw him win three Super Bowls.

He spent his entire 12-season NFL career with the New England Patriots and was known as Tom Brady's go-to receiver for a big part of his career.

With that, Edelman wasn't liked by many AFC East teams, especially the Buffalo Bills. As the Patriots continued their dominance over the Bills, fans in Buffalo threw a dildo on the field during a game which gave the receiver a good laugh.

He recently recalled the incident on the "Games With Names" podcast:

"I saw and I have engraved in my memory for the rest of my life, a 14-inch pink dildo thrown on the field by someone in the crowd. And, the crazy thing about it is it had a little smiley face, I believe, and it said 'Brady's dildo.'"

Once it was on the field, Julian Edelman says all the players and refs looked around to see who was going to pick it up, which made it that much funnier to him.

"I'm looking at the referee, everyone's looking at someone like 'Hey, who's picking this thing up?' I think I saw one of the refs like kick it with his foot like he was terrified to touch it.

"We're in the middle of a f*****g drive, I'm sitting here trying to focus, I see this dildo and I just start giggling, I'm like what are we doing? These f*****g people are absolutely bananas."

Following that moment, Bills fans have thrown more dildos while they play the Patriots, including during the Wild Card game in 2022.

Julian Edelman's NFL career

Julian Edelman was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round in 2009, and ended up having a stellar career.

Edelman played three seasons at Kent State, but never really broke out in the NFL until his fourth season in 2013 when he caught 105 passes for 1,056 yards and six touchdowns. He followed that up with a 972-yard season, a 692-yard season, and a 1106-yard season before missing all of the 2017 season.

Julian Edelman ended up finishing his career catching 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 receiving touchdowns in the regular season. He was also a key playoff performer and was named Super Bowl MVP in 2018.

Following Edelman failing his physical with the Patriots, he announced his retirement from the NFL on Apr. 12, 2021.