Julian Edelman silences all the chatter about his NFL return

Julian Edelman made the decision to retire from the NFL this off-season. Edelman ran his gas tank dry and knew once that happened his time was over.

Since Julian Edelman retired, his former teammate Rob Gronkowski has mentioned Edelman's possible return to join him and Brady in Tampa Bay.

Edelman silenced the entire conversation about his return to join his former teammates on Thursday. Edelman made an appearance on Michael Irvin's podcast. During his appearance on Irvin's podcast, Julian Edelman said that he was a one-team guy.

What did the NFL learn about Julian Edelmans retirement from his appearance on Michael Irvin's podcast?

Julian Edelman showed that he is a loyal player. He was 100% committed to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Edelman is a blue collared type of player.

He isn't afraid to get his hands dirty and isn't greedy. Julian Edelman doesn't want or need anymore Super Bowl championships. During the Michael Irvin podcast, Julian Edelman said this about his retirement.

"My knees breaking down, I'm not gonna sit here, you know, I got everything I wanted. I got three rings, played in a magical dynasty, with an unbelieveable franchise coach, best quarterback of all time, like, yo, I'm not a greedy guy. I played to win, I played to compete, I don't need anything else to prove. I'm good with what I did, I left it all out on the field."

Julian Edelman has accepted that his NFL career is over and he's perfectly fine with it. Let's not forget that Edelman was a seventh-round pick and all his success wasn't given, it was earned. He had to work for everything he got during his NFL career.

Even Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski can't get Julian Edelman back on the field.



Let him enjoy retirement, boys! 😂 pic.twitter.com/L1TICHxCOX — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) May 14, 2021

The big argument since Edelman's retirement is whether he's a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Julian Edelman will definitely land in the New England Patriots Hall of Fame but has he done enough in his career to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

When he was asked about the chatter on Twitter about the Hall of Fame, Julian Edelman had this to say.

"I'm not here to make a case. I didn't play the game to be in the Hall. It's an honor to even be mentioned. You know and if something happens, something happens, you know I'm not gonna be worrying about that. I'mma be worrying about my job here on Inside the NFL."

If Julian Edelman gets the itch to play again in a year or so, he'll have a spot at Tampa Bay, but it's hard to believe that he will go back on his word to stay retired.