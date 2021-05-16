Rob Gronkowski could see Julian Edelman returning

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski believes recently retired wide receiver Julian Edelman will return to the NFL once he recovers from his injuries.

Edelman retired this offseason after struggling with injuries in the last two campaigns, ending one of the greatest careers in New Englan Patriots history.

Gronkowski believes Edelman will be back in a year or two

Speaking to ESPN's Mike Greenberg about the possibility of Edelman reversing his decision to retire, Gronkowski said:

“I believe, if Julian truly heals up whatever’s hurting on him, and he fully heals and feels good, I think he’ll be back. I don’t know see why he wouldn’t be back, eventually in the future. Maybe a year or two away. Let me tell you: He’s just a competitor. So I say if he heals up 100% and feels good, I think he’ll be back in the NFL.”

Top landing spot for Julian Edelman

If Julian Edelman were to return, he would have two main options: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the New England Patriots. Basically, he would have to choose between Tom Brady in Florida or Bill Belichick in New England.

Why Edelman would fit better with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New England Patriots are rebuilding. Older players typically do not want to spend their last years on a team not in a position to win championships. They typically wish to be on teams that are competing for the title.

Tampa Bay is looking to maximize the final years of Brady's career and would ideally be where a veteran player like Edelman should be.

Rob Gronkowski on Julian Edelman: "If he heals up 100% and feels good, I think he’ll be back in the NFL.” https://t.co/VsmufBbHhf — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 10, 2021

Julian Edelman's chemistry with Brady is undeniable. The duo played together in five Super Bowls and won three. A reunion would be welcomed by both players.

Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman was still great two years ago

Edelman could still potentially be a difference-maker on any team. In 2019, the wide receiver recorded 100 receptions for a career-high 1117 yards.

Granted, the 2020 season was the worst campaign of his career, but with a year off, Edelman can work on getting healthy and returning to the league.

If he wishes to return, Tom Brady will likely welcome him back with open arms.