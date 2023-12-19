Julian Love Seahawks contract: How much is safety earning in Seattle?

The New York Giants selected Notre Dame safety Julian Love with the No. 108 pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Even though Love was reportedly offered an enormous deal to stay, he decided to depart once his four-year contract in New York expired, feeling that his time was over.

The Seattle Seahawks broke their free agency market tradition when they signed Love before the 2023 season, signing him before the second or third waves of free agency began.

The 25-year-old safety's contract with Seattle is reportedly a little less than what the Giants offered him annually, according to The Athletic.

In March, Julian Love agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks. According to Spotrac, the agreement also includes a $5.98 million guaranteed payment, a $4.82 million signing bonus and an average yearly salary of $6 million.

Love said that after chatting with head coach Pete Carroll, he decided in a matter of minutes to join Seattle.

The former Notre Dame safety said:

"It just felt comfortable after I met coach Carroll and everybody in the building," according to the Seahawks' official website. "The greatest source of worry in free agency, in my opinion, is the unknown. The majority of the people in the organization are strangers to me, but after getting to know them and meeting them, it was obvious that I was meant to be there."

Love played in 16 games during his final season with the Giants, recording two interceptions, one forced fumble, six tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Love has delved into the Seahawks scheme since joining the team, becoming well-versed in the system.

Julian Love's career earnings

In 2019, the New York Giants selected Julian Love in the fourth round out of Notre Dame. He made at least one interception in every one of his four NFL seasons in New York, where he became a vital component of the defense.

Love signed a four-year, $3.29 million rookie contract with the Giants when he initially entered the NFL. The agreement also included an average yearly compensation of $822,715 and $770,860 in guaranteed funds.

The Giants had intended to keep Love once his contract expired, but he decided to move to Seattle in order to join a formidable safety room that is led by Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.

According to Spotrac, Love would have earned $11.64 million in total compensation in the NFL by the conclusion of the 2023 season.