Justin Fields' backup: Exploring Jets depth after star QB gets carted off during training

The New York Jets didn’t expect questions about their quarterback, Justin Fields, to surface two days into training camp, but here they are.

Thursday morning brought an unsettling moment in Florham Park when new franchise quarterback Fields exited practice with an apparent toe injury.

Fields pulled up following a rollout and incompletion during team drills and was briefly examined on the sideline before being carted away. While he later walked into the facility on his own, the injury immediately raised concern about the Jets’ contingency plan behind their $40 million signal caller.

"I hate injuries for any player," head coach Aaron Glenn said after practice. "But the thing is, I want to make sure exactly what the injury is before I move forward on my thought process."

Though early reports suggest the injury may not be long-term, its timing couldn’t be worse. The Jets were banking on Fields to lead a rebooted offense and erase the scars left by the Aaron Rodgers experiment. Now, the spotlight turns to a backup quarterback room short on experience and heavy on question marks.

Breaking down the Jets' backup quarterback options

Here is a glimpse of the Jets' depth chart at quarterback.

#1 Tyrod Taylor

Veteran Tyrod Taylor is first in line. He’s carved out a respectable NFL career as a reliable understudy, but he hasn't held a team for more than a handful of starts in nearly a decade.

His poise and ball security remain his strongest traits, but the Jets offense, designed around Fields’ athleticism and improvisation, might not fit Taylor’s conservative profile.

Still, Taylor’s knowledge of NFL defenses gives him the edge in the short term. He seamlessly stepped in after Justin Fields’ exit.

Aaron Glenn expressed confidence in Taylor's readiness, according to ESPN.

"I think the most important part is, if anything does happen to Justin, I don't think there's any drop-off as far as what we want to do when it comes to play," Glenn said.

#2 Adrian Martinez

If the Jets want to swing for upside, Adrian Martinez offers intrigue. A mobile quarterback with a standout spring season in the UFL, Martinez was named league MVP after leading the Birmingham Stallions to a championship.

But that momentum hasn’t turned into real NFL snaps. Since going undrafted in 2023, Martinez has splashed around practice squads and offseason rosters. Martinez’s arm talent and dual-threat capabilities are similar to some of the traits that Justin Fields possesses, though he is inexperienced and presents a gamble in regular-season games.

#3 Brady Cook

Undrafted rookie Brady Cook rounds out the depth chart. He guided Missouri to back-to-back 10-win seasons. Cook garnered attention for competing with a torn labrum and a broken hand. And, at the combine, he showed off elite athleticism.

Cook's college resume is dotted with numerous moments, from comeback drives to game-winning scrambles, although he has only just begun to adjust to NFL speed. He has not snapped in a preseason game, and the questions about his deep-ball consistency at Missouri raise concerns about how far he can progress.

If Justin Fields’ injury lingers longer than expected, New York may be forced to consider external options, whether it’s a veteran free agent or a trade, before preseason games ramp up. For now, the Jets wait, and their quarterback room holds its breath.

