Justin Fields finishes with 1 passing yard, should Matt Nagy be sacked?

Justin Fields experienced a nightmare maiden NFL start. The rookie started due to Andy Dalton suffering a knee injury in Week 2. Fields displayed all his abilities while playing in college for Ohio State. As soon as Bears GM Ryan Pace traded up to draft Fields, Chicago buzzed with excitement.

Pace didn't let the Mitch Turbisky episode deter him from rolling the dice. He landed Fields and got the Bears their future quarterback.

Sadly, Fields' first NFL start didn't go well. The Cleveland Browns pummelled Fields as they registered nine sacks on him. Myles Garrett and company destroyed the Bears' offensive plan.

On the final box score, the Bears had one yard of passing—an abysmal total for any offense in the NFL. Bears fans are piling the pressure onto head coach and former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Nagy arrived as an offensive guru yesterday and the Browns made him look amateurish.

matt newton @mattnewts From every Chicago Bears fan we are sorry Justin Fields From every Chicago Bears fan we are sorry Justin Fields

Fields endures a nightmare. Should the Bears fire Nagy?

Fields is a rookie, and he requires help from his head coach and play-caller. He got no assistance from Nagy. Consequently, all Monday morning, vitriol is flying towards Matt Nagy. The head coach is under even more pressure after yesterday's diabolical performance.

The NFL world knows how atrocious the Bears' offensive line is. Therefore Nagy needed to formulate a plan that could hide the weaknesses upfront. Most rookie quarterbacks aren't mature or experienced enough to change protections and change plays at the line of scrimmage.

Nagy should've taken control. Instead, he attempted to deploy the copy-and-paste offense the Bears run all the time. On 30 dropbacks, the Bears ran four plays with pre-snap motion.

The pre-snap movement is vitally important for all quarterbacks, never mind the fact that he's a rookie quarterback. It provides a coverage read for the quarterback, essentially giving them an idea of the defensive coverage.

All offenses now use pre-snap motion. It is abhorrent that Nagy didn't call plays with a motioning element. What was even more damning was that the Bears ran two plays in a max-protect look. Against an elite pass-rushing group, that is criminal.

Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats



Myles Garrett

🔸 7 QBP on 25 pass rushes (28.0%)



Jadeveon Clowney

🔸 8 QBP on 25 pass rushes (32.0%)



#CHIvsCLE | #Browns The Browns defense pressured Justin Fields on 55.2% of his dropbacks, tied for the 4th highest pressure rate by any team in a game since last season.Myles Garrett🔸 7 QBP on 25 pass rushes (28.0%)Jadeveon Clowney🔸 8 QBP on 25 pass rushes (32.0%) The Browns defense pressured Justin Fields on 55.2% of his dropbacks, tied for the 4th highest pressure rate by any team in a game since last season.



Myles Garrett

🔸 7 QBP on 25 pass rushes (28.0%)



Jadeveon Clowney

🔸 8 QBP on 25 pass rushes (32.0%)



#CHIvsCLE | #Browns https://t.co/Z3rXksph2Q

Also Read

Matt Nagy is on the hot seat because he failed to develop Mitch Trubsiky into a franchise quarterback. Now that Fields is starting, Nagy must develop this young quarterback. Considering the game plan he implemented on Sunday, that probably won't happen.

If Nagy can't develop Fields at all, the Bears must fire him. Most head coaches get one young quarterback to develop. Nagy is on his second. If Fields continues to look atrocious and the offense is impotent, Nagy is a dead man walking in Chicago.

Edited by LeRon Haire