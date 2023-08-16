Justin Fields may have the best receiving targets in the NFL for 2023

If you want to win, sometimes you've got to be willing to throw everything at the wall, and the Chicago Bears are backing Justin Fields. The Bears used their first pick of the draft to complete a deal with the Panthers to send DJ Moore their way. The Bears also traded for Chase Claypool at the trade deadline last time. Chicago thinks its time to reclaim the title of NFC North champion.

Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He's one of the league's best quarterbacks with his legs, totaling 1,143 yards and eight TDs rushing in 2022. No Chicago Bears quarterback has ever thrown for over 4,000 yards in a season, and that may be out of reach for Fields but he is on a upward trajectory.

DJ Moore has broken 1,000 yards in three of his five NFL seasons and will be the best receiver on the Bears' roster. Darnell Mooney has shown very good signs, but he picked up an injury last season and missed several games. Claypool was virtually irrelevant last season as he only had 140 yards and zero touchdowns. Chase Claypool amassed 800 receiving yards in 2020 and 2021.

Equanimous St. Brown, the brother of Amon-ra St. Brown, is also a nice piece to have on offense.

Justin Fields needs to work on his accuracy as he completed just 60.3% of his passes, and he also needs to stay healthy for the Bears to have any opportunity of success in 2023. Fields needs to show that Chicago made the right decision drafting him so high.

Justin Fields has a superstar on defense

Ex-Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds joined the Bears in the offseason after getting a monstrous contract to head to the Windy City. Few can cover the length of the field quiet like he can. He has had at least 102 tackles in all five of his NFL seasons.

Edmunds is carrying a knock currently and he may miss the preseason, but he could be ready to return following the injury that ended his 2022 season.

When the Chicago Bears won their sole Super Bowl in the 1980s, it was on the back of a legendary defense. The league has changed so much since, but defense wins championships.