Justin Fields net worth: How much is Bears' franchise QB worth in 2023?

Justin Fields had his breakthrough season with the Chicago Bears last season. The quarterback was excellent with his rushing game, but still has room to improve as a passer.

According to reports, Fields has an estimated net worth of around $15 million as of 2023, and has already made a small fortune courtesy of his two years in the NFL with the Bears.

Fields played his freshman year with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2018 before transferring to Ohio State the following year. He played two seasons with the Buckeyes before being picked by Chicago in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Justin Fields contract breakdown: How much has Bears QB earned in the NFL so far?

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

As per reports from Spotrac, Justin Fields signed a four-year, $18,871,957 contract with the Chicago Bears, which included a $11,085,060 signing bonus.

Fields has already earned a reported $13,262,876 in two seasons with Chicago. Along with his signing bonus, the quarterback has earned $1,485,000 in base salary and $692,816 as roster bonuses.

In 2023, the quarterback will earn a base salary of $1,187,816 with a $1,187,816 roster bonus.

Justin Fields stats in 2022 season

Justin Fields finished the 2022 NFL season with 2,242 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in 192 passes. However, he also threw 11 interceptions. Fields also finished the regular season with the most rushing yards by a quarterback, recording 1,143 yards on 160 carries with eight touchdowns.

Despite impressing with his rushing game, the player only managed to lead the Chicago Bears to a 3-14 record as his side finished fourth in the NFC North. Nonetheless, the Bears will be keen to utilize Fields' dual threat more often in the 2023 season. The organization appears to be putting its faith in the 24-year-old.

Fields will certainly be eager to register more wins for Chicago and repay the team's faith.

