Justin Fields trade grades: Rating Steelers' move for Russell Wilson's backup as Bears shift focus to Caleb Williams

It has finally happened: The Chicago Bears are moving on from Justin Fields, who is moving to the Pittsburgh Steelers to back up and potentially succeed Russell Wilson.

It marks the end of a lackluster three seasons in which he showed some promise, especially on the ground, but was ultimately unable to prove himself "the guy." The front office instead has seemingly preferred to start anew with projected top pick Caleb Williams.

Justin Fields trade details

The Bears have sacrificed Justin fields for a mere conditional draft pick

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears are trading Fields to the Steelers for a 2025 conditional sixth-round draft pick, pending a passed physical. The pick can become a fourth-rounder based on playing time.

The outgoing fourth-year quarterback, who was selected 11th overall in 2021, put up career-bests in completions (227), passing yards (2,562), interceptions (nine), and fumbles (10) in the 2023-24 season - but regressed as a rusher, with only 657 yards. However, his team improved from 3-14 in 2022-23 to 7-10, even entering the playoff picture for a while.

Justin Fields trade grades

Justin Fields was showing improvements before being ditched

Bears: B

It is a shame general manager Ryan Poles ended the Justin Fields experiment just as it was finally showing progress.

When he was a rookie, he found an immediate connection with then-sophomore Darnell Mooney who had over 1,000 receiving yards. Mooney regressed hard in 2022, but another 2020 selection in tight end Cole Kmet filled in nicely. The acquisition of DJ Moore in 2023 was a major game-changer, as it gave the Chicago Bears a legitimate WR1 option.

But ultimately, the allure of Caleb Williams was just too much for Poles to resist. Still, a mere sixth-round pick as the return package is very low, given Fields' age and starting potential.

Russell Wilson will seek a career juvenation in Western Pennsylvania

Steelers: A+

The Pittsburgh Steelers suddenly have themselves a monstrous pair of dual-threat quarterbacks, and it could be a great investment.

Russell Wilson was bad as a Denver Bronco, but other than that, he has been a top-flight player throughout his career. In Pittsburgh, he has the chance to both return a presently middling team to title contention and play mentor to Fields, who has never played postseason football in his career so far.

And it is not as if the Steelers lack weapons. They have a potent running back tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, one of the most promising wide receivers in George Pickens, and burgeoning tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Justin Fields' contract details

In 2024, Justin Fields will have the opposite contract situation as Russell Wilson, who will earn just the $1.2 league veterans' minimum.

He is set to earn $3.2 million, according to Tom Pelissero; and that is not to mention the fifth-year option that Omar Khan can invoke. The cap hit on said contract, according to Spotrac, is close to $26 million.

