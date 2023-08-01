Justin Herbert drops cryptic response about Netflix’s Quarterback amidst rumored feature with Joe Burrow

Casting for the second season of the hit Netflix docuseries Quarterback is underway, and one name has seemingly already been confirmed: Joe Burrow. Even though the Cincinnati Bengal had claimed otherwise last week, NBC's Peter King broke the announcement on Tuesday anyway:

pic.twitter.com/KAcAbjrNTF BREAKING: Cincinnati #Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow will star in the Netflix show the “Quarterback,” per @peter_king of @NBCSports.Last week Burrow said he would NOT be appearing on the show this year.

But who might join him?

One possibility is the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert. He hinted at being able to appear on the show, provided he had the right mindset, on The Pat McAfee Show:

"I haven't seen this Netflix documentary yet. You know, I'm sure they've done a great job with it, the three pretty impressive quarterbacks. But I think it could go either way. You know, if you let it be a distraction, it can be a distraction. But if you're focused and you stay dialed in, you know, you know what's most important, though, it probably wouldn't be too much of an issue."

It sounds like you're on season two of Quarterback #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GvjhG5jPfC "If you let it be a distraction it could be a distraction but if you're dialed in I don't think it'd be too much of an issue" ~ Justin HerbertIt sounds like you're on season two of Quarterback

NFL players who have declined to appear on Season 2 of Quarterback

While Justin Herbert is still on the fence about whether or not to show himself before Netflix's screens, at least three players are adamant about not wanting to be seen on the show in Season 2.

First, Lamar Jackson. According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Baltimore Raven was offered a starring role but declined to focus on football, especially with his record-breaking five-year contract set to commence this season.

Jeff Zrebiec @jeffzrebiec Lamar Jackson said Netflix reached out to him about their quarterback series and he was appreciative. But he’s focusing “on ball” right now.

The Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott also declined, saying after camp:

“I get enough media. This team gets enough coverage.”

A lower-profile player who has declined is Washington Commanders sophomore Sam Howell. When asked about the subject by Zrebiec's crosstown colleague Ben Standig, he said he had seen the show, but would rather focus on his development.

Ben Standig @BenStandig Asked Sam Howell if he would consider getting filmed for "Quarterback" if Netflix asked.



He said he watched the show, but not for him this year. Learning the position/starting is the priority. Understandable.

Tua Tagovailoa has also watched Quarterback, but according to Cameron Wolfe, it would require him to show aspects of his personal life that he would rather continue to hide:

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe



Tua said he watched it this summer but it showed too much of personal and family life that he feels comfortable showing as a private person. Tua Tagovailoa says he was approached by Netflix in regards to being apart of the Quarterback series but he’s not interested right now.Tua said he watched it this summer but it showed too much of personal and family life that he feels comfortable showing as a private person. pic.twitter.com/kfYh7wLsbf

The Chicago Bears' Justin Fields shares a similar sentiment. Speaking to reporters after camp, he said:

“Just having cameras around the building, I think that might change the vibe of everyone. I just want to keep it natural and organic and really just focus on what’s going on in the building.”

Omaha Productions and Netflix want three characters for Quarterback: the A-lister, which Joe Burrow will fill; the mid-tier player; and the struggler. But with options dwindling, finding focal characters will be a challenge.