"Justin Herbert is balling out of control" - Lamar Jackson is in awe of Chargers QB's incredible form 

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a standout rookie season in 2020. After being drafted by the Chargers in the first-round, he wasn't even supposed to start right off the bat, but a freak medical injury to Tyrod Taylor gave Herbert literally minutes to prepare to start, and he never looked back.

Herbert went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, leading to high expectations for the 2021 NFL season.

Now, with a new coaching staff and offensive game plan, Herbert is leading the Chargers to one of their best starts in years. Now 4-1, atop the AFC West, the Chargers will take a cross-country trip to face the 4-1 Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson is in awe of Justin Herbert's play

Ahead of what could be the 'game of the week' between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson had nothing but good things to say about Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

While Lamar Jackson did admit that he hasn't watched Los Angeles Chargers games, he did say that he has seen a lot of what Herbert can do from what he has seen in online videos.

“I really haven’t watched those guys like that, but I do see him on Instagram and stuff like that, flashing around, doing his thing,” Jackson said in his press conference. “He’s a very talented quarterback, and he’s been doing his thing. Hopefully, it slows down a little bit when we’re playing against him. We don’t want to hype him up too bad this week. But he’s definitely been balling out — balling out of control.”

Herbert had a spectacular game in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, passing for 398 yards and four touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown as well. Herbert has over 1,500 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

In the last three weeks, he has thrown 11 touchdowns to zero interceptions, which is a tremendous feat in itself.

But Lamar Jackson is having quite the start to the season in his own right. On Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, Jackson had 442 passing yards and four passing touchdowns along with 62 rushing yards in a 31-25 overtime win over the Colts.

This will be the first meeting between Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert in their young careers. And if both teams continue on their current path, both quarterbacks may meet again in the playoffs.

