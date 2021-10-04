Is Justin Herbert playing tonight vs. Raiders in Week 4?

Justin Herbert, the sensational second-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, has been nothing short of spectacular since being drafted as the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tonight, his Chargers (2-1) face off against quarterback Derek Carr and the undefeated Las Vegas Raiders (3-0).

During last week's thrilling victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Herbert was seen with his throwing hand wrapped in ice. He was also reported to have a slight shoulder injury. Despite the injuries, Herbert defeated the high-powered Chiefs in a shoot-out.

The question remains, will Justin Herbert be available to play tonight against the Las Vegas Raiders?

According to the Los Angeles Chargers injury report, Justin Herbert is available and will play tonight against the Las Vegas Raiders. This is important as this is a divisional matchup and the Chargers look to improve their division record to 2-0.

The Chargers also find themselves in what has become the most competitive division in the NFL. Their other division mates, the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs, each have explosive offenses that can score points at will. The Broncos also have a great defense, with Von Miller leading the charge.

Who is Justin Herbert?

Justin Herbert has been something of a revelation, even for the Chargers. During his rookie season last year, he was unexpectedly thrust into the starting lineup minutes before the game began.

Tyrod Taylor had a medical emergency before the game when his lung was accidentally punctured while receiving a pregame injection. Herbert got the start and has not looked back since. Herbert went on to finish that rookie season as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

He set the NFL rookie record for touchdowns (31) and most completions (396). In Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season, Herbert set another rookie record for having at least two touchdown passes in seven consecutive games.

Justin Herbert's jersey from that game now resides in the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum in Canton, Ohio.

Who will win tonight's game between the Chargers and the Raiders?

Tonight's game is a pivotal AFC West divisional matchup between two teams that could reach the AFC Championship game. The Chargers have a great wide receiver tandem in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. With Jared Cook at tight end and Austin Ekeler at running back, they will keep the pressure on the Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders have current early MVP candidate Derek Carr at the helm. With receiver Henry Ruggs and running back Josh Jacobs (who is questionable to play tonight), the Raiders also have enough offense to propel them to a 4-0 record.

It's a tough game to call with both teams looking evenly matched on paper, but the Chargers are the slight favorites heading into the contest and should be able to get the win.

