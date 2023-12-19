Justin Houston landing spots: 6 best contendors for ex-Panthers Pro Bowler

Justin Houston's time with the Carolina Panthers was a disaster for both sides. The veteran pass rusher wasn't able to make much of an impact with the franchise, and the Panthers are the worst team in the league in 2023. Carolina released Houston on Tuesday, allowing him to find a team that's going to be a contender in the playoffs.

Getting a pass rush with experience is always a good find before the playoffs, and there will be no shortage of suitors. Check out some teams that could represent a landing spot for Justin Houston:

6 contenders who could sign Justin Houston for the playoffs.

1 - Detroit Lions

The Lions not only need to add experience to their team: they definitely need to bolster their pass rush to get some juice next to Aidan Hutchinson ahead of the playoffs. The NFC's elite teams are full of great offensive lines, so Detroit needs to find a way to get pressure on them. Justin Houston would fit like a glove for a playoff run.

2 - Kansas City Chiefs

But what about a comeback? Houston was drafted and played for the Chiefs from 2011 to 2018, and he has worked with this coaching staff already. Adding a veteran of his quality to a young defense could produce wonders for Andy Reid's team.

3 - Dallas Cowboys

We all know about Micah Parsons' quality, and DeMarcus Lawrence is grossly underrated. But the depth was supposed to be a bit better for the Cowboys at this point, and Houston would also feature only on passing downs, improving Dallas' depth and letting their key players get a little bit of extra rest.

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gone are the days when Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett were terrorizing opposing offensive lines. One is gone, the other has not been the same force in 2023 after dealing with personal problems prior to the season. Are the Buccaneers an elite team? No, but they're still on the way to win the NFC South, and Houston could help them a little bit.

5 - Los Angeles Rams

The fact that Sean McVay has made these Rams competitive is a testament to his quality as a head coach, but it's clear that this team still has major flaws. If they do qualify for the playoffs as a wild card, Justin Houston could provide some pass-rush juice as he also helps the development of Byron Young into a star.

6 - Houston Texans

Speaking about young teams that need experience, the Texans could really use... Houston. They're in a much better place than anyone expected them to be, but DeMeco Ryans' team is still one of the youngest in the league. The veteran would be a great locker-room influence while helping a playoff push.