Justin Jefferson vs. CeeDee Lamb 40-yard dash time: Which WR was quicker at NFL combine?

Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb have established themselves among the elite modern wideouts in the NFL. While the two are exceptionally good at their jobs, fans want to know which receiver is quicker.

Jefferson did his 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the 2020 NFL Combine. He was slightly quicker than Lamb, who completed the drill in 4.5 seconds in the same year.

While Jefferson and Lamb are speedsters on the gridiron, Henry Ruggs recorded the fastest time at the 2020 Combine for the 40-yard dash (4.27 seconds).

Nonetheless, the Minnesota Vikings selected Jefferson in the first round of the 2020 draft with the No. 22 pick, while the Cowboys drafted Lamb with the No. 17 pick.

Both Jefferson and Lamb hit the ground running in the big league and have each earned four Pro Bowl honors in their careers since then. Jefferson also won the Offensive Player of the Year award for the 2022 season, when he was the receptions and receiving yards leader. Meanwhile, Lamb was the receptions leader in the 2023 season.

How did Justin Jefferson compare to CeeDee Lamb in the 2024 season?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson - Source: Getty

Justin Jefferson had another stellar season with the Vikings in 2024. He racked up 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns on 153 receptions across 17 games. It was his fifth season in a row with 1,000+ receiving yards.

Jefferson helped Minnesota finish second in the NFC North with a 14-3 record. Although the Vikings qualified for the playoffs, they didn't make it far in the postseason because they suffered a 27-9 loss to the LA Rams in the wild-card round.

Meanwhile, Lamb recorded 1,194 yards and six touchdowns on 101 receptions across 15 regular season games for the Cowboys. Despite the receiver's best efforts, Dallas finished third in the NFC East with a 7-10 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

