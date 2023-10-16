Justin Pugh net worth: How much is Giants OT worth in 2023?

According to "Net Worth Post," New York Giants offensive tackle Justin Pugh has an estimated net worth of $17 Million. The Syracuse University alum is one of the most important pieces on the Giants' offensive line, and he is paid the big bucks to protect franchise QB Daniel Jones.

Pugh has earned the vast majority of his net worth from his NFL contracts, endorsement deals, and intelligent investment moves. He is playing in his first season in New York and will be looking to lead the franchise to the postseason in 2023.

Justin Pugh's career earnings

According to Spotrac, offensive tackle Justin Pugh has earned $53,822,668 in his eleven-year NFL career. The versatile offensive lineman has played for two franchises in the NFL, and he has served as a starter in each of those teams.

The 33-year-old started his career with the New York Giants, the franchise that drafted him in the first round of the 2013 Draft. He spent seven seasons there (2013-17 and 2023-present) and earned $17,577,057 for his efforts. He has also suited up for the Arizona Cardinals, making $36,245,611 in his five seasons with the franchise. Hence, in total, Pugh has amassed $53,822,668 in his eleven years in the National Football League.

Justin Pugh's NFL Timeline

The New York Giants drafted Justin Pugh as a first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. That came after he spent four years balling out at Syracuse University. The Giants selected Pugh on the back of his dominance at the NCAA level, where he earned two first-team All-Big East honors.

Pugh's first spell with the Giants was productive, as he was used in a variety of positions to protect his quarterback. He stayed with the Giants until the expiry of his rookie contract. Upon the expiry, Pugh elected to test out free agency.

This move was beneficial to Pugh, as he eventually signed a five-year, $45 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals on March 17, 2018. Pugh then proceeded to play for the Cardinals from 2018 to 2022.

Unfortunately for him, his last season in Arizona was ruined by injuries. He suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 6, thus wrapping up his time in Arizona. Pugh has since re-signed with the New York Giants, initially as a practice squad member.