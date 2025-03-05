Justin Reid landing spots: 5 teams that should target 2x Super Bowl champion in 2025 free agency ft. Las Vegas Raiders

Justin Reid has been a key component of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Dynasty ever since he joined in 2022 from the Houston Texans. But according to the team's The Athletic insider Nate Taylor, his time in Missouri may be over.

Ad

The defending three-time AFC champions are looking to revamp their roster after a shockingly lopsided 22-40 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX, and the seven-year safety is among a swathe of free agents that also includes multiple wide receivers. With Andy Reid and Brett Veach looking to retain their contendership by getting younger, here are some ideal destinations for the two-time Lombardi winner.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 best free agency destinations for Justin Reid

5) Tennessee Titans

NFL: NOV 10 Titans at Chargers - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Tennessee Titans have one of the better secondaries in the league - one that helped them lead the league in passing/receiving yards allowed at only 3,216. They already have Amani Hooker manning one safety spot, but the other has been a carousel (Elijah Molden, Quandre Diggs, and Jamal Adams).

Ad

Justin Reid can stabilize that, while in the process also reuniting with his fellow ex-Chief L'Jarius Sneed and helping to restore the winning mentality to the NFL's worst team.

4) Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

Trevon Moehrig has been as loyal as they come for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was an All-Rookie Team member and helped the franchise clinch its first playoff appearance since moving from Oakland.

Ad

But there is a lingering sense that he will leave for a better chance to contend elsewhere. And that will leave Isaiah Pola-Mao without a credible partner, so John Spytek should try luring a former divisional rival like Justin Reid onboard.

3) San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to rebuild after regressing from NFC Champions in 2023 to dead-last in the NFC West in 2024. Two of their free agents are safeties: Tashaun Gipson and Talanoa Hufanga.

Ad

If either leaves the team (and in the former's case, retires), Ji'Ayir Brown will be left with no credible support. So just as he poached Charvarius Ward, John Lynch could do it again two years later, this time with Justin Reid.

2) New York Jets

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

The New York Jets have a safety problem. Chuck Clark, Ashtyn Davis, Tony Adams, and Jalen Mills will be free agents soon. That is a rotating cast of starters potentially gone.

Ad

And they are not the only secondary losses to Gang Green. DJ Reed has been reported to be unlikely to return. Sauce Gardner desperately needs help as a result, and the proven winner that is Justin Reid could provide it to him.

1) Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

Like their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins have a safety problem. Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland will become free agents, which will leave no one credible manning the position.

Perhaps poaching another Chief will work wonders for Chris Grier. After all, he already has Tyreek Hill; so why not do it again to give Jalen Ramsey backfield help?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins