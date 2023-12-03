Juwan Johnson or Hunter Henry: Who should I start in Week 13 Fantasy Football?

Juwan Johnson and Hunter Henry are two tight ends in the spotlight during a difficult week in fantasy football. With six teams on byes, TE streamers have a limited selection to choose from and picking the right tight end could win you your matchup.

Both these TEs have interesting situations in Week 13, so let's take a look at their fantasy outlooks, starting with Juwan Johnson:

Is Juwan Johnson a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

Juwan Johnson could be the prime beneficiary of a WR injury crisis in New Orleans. While Chris Olave is questionable with concussion but leaning towards playing, Rasheed Shaheed is out and Michael Thomas is on IR. If anything, Olave playing will help Johnson as he will attract a lot of attention from defenders, but either way, this is a promising week for Johnson.

The Saints host the Detroit Lions in what could be a high-scoring affair but could also turn into a rout in either direction. While the Lions have been a high-scoring offense this season, their defense has shipped a lot of points of late. Detroit has conceded 38 points twice (Ravens & Chargers), as well as allowing 29 to the Green Bay Packers and 26 to the Chicago Bears all in their last five games.

Juwan Johnson has not had the best season thus far, with the Saints not exactly hitting form with Derek Carr under center. Johnson has 18 receptions for 42 yards and 1 TD, good for 29.20 points in HPPR leagues. He has missed four games due to injury and did not look like a starter in fantasy football up until today.

With limited options in the passing game, expect New Orleans to utilize Johnson and fellow TE Taysom Hill a lot more in Week 13. Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Juwan Johnson to record 7.2 points this week, which means he is a good choice.

That feels like a rather conservative estimate, but Johnson has a good chance of red zone targets, should see a decent number of targets and has a coin-toss chance of scoring a touchdown.

Is Hunter Henry a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

Hunter Henry has been something of an enigmatic TE this season and has put up two very good performances in fantasy football. The issue is consistency and Henry has been a dangerous dice roll for fantasy football managers.

The New England Patriots have been a team lacking in offensive quality and there are multiple theories as to why. The crux of the matter is that while the Patriots have been misfiring, Henry has continued to be fantasy-relevant, although often in a negative way.

On the season, Hunter Henry has accrued 30 receptions for 298 yards and 3 TDs, totaling 62.80 fantasy points (HPPR). Henry started the season strong, going for 14.10 and 14.20 points over the first two weeks but has only broken 10 points on one occasion since (11.90 points, Week 9).

After not being targeted against the New York Giants last week, Henry is a risky start but with so many teams on byes, he might be the best option available to you. The Patriots play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, which has the potential to be a blowout LA win.

While blowout games should help the tight end position, that hasn't been the case for Henry. The real issue for Henry is that the Patriots are suffering with QBs very low on confidence and without a TD his floor is dangerously low. On the flip side, the Chargers' defense is 27th against TEs this season, so New England could utilize Henry in a big way here.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool estimates Hunter Henry will come away with 7.10 points, which suggests he is a good pick this week. New England is set to face a potentially high-powered offense and will need to score regularly to have a chance. Expect Henry to see a decent volume of targets and if he can bring them in, he could be in for a big week.

Juwan Johnson vs. Hunter Henry: Who should I start in Week 13?

If you are choosing between the two, Juwan Johnson seems a better pick in Week 13. With the WR injury crisis in New Orleans, Johnson should see a higher volume of targets than normal and has a decent chance of getting in the endzone.

The below breakdown shows what to expect from both tight ends in Week 13:

While Johnson may be a better pick in Week 13, that doesn't mean Hunter Henry should be avoided altogether. In a week where pickings are slim, Henry could find himself to be the Patriots' main target against a defense that struggles to contain tight ends.

Both these TEs are risky starts, but Johnson looks to have a higher ceiling this week and is well worth the gamble.