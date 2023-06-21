Last season Kadarius Toney was traded by the New York Giants to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Toney went on to play a critical role for the Chiefs in their Super Bowl-winning campaign and produced a moment of brilliance on a punt return against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs recently had their ring ceremony, but recently a video has emerged in which Kadarius Toney was seen showing flipping off the Giants prior to the ceremony.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Toney said while showing his middle finger to the New York Giants:

"I got the Super Bowl ring coming for this finger right here. For everybody in New York right here, Aye this is for everybody in New York right here… it’s gonna be right here though."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



( @Dantej21)



Safe to say Kadarius Toney still has some hard feelings about the #Giants giving up on him and trading him to the #Chiefs Safe to say Kadarius Toney still has some hard feelings about the #Giants giving up on him and trading him to the #Chiefs 😅(🎥 @Dantej21)https://t.co/Am0yanIwnb

Toney was drafted by the Giants in the 2021 NFL draft with the 20th overall pick. Due to constant injuries, he wasn't able to showcase his talent for them.

Last season, he played quite well alongside Patrick Mahomes, but he still missed some games due to injuries. The wide receiver will hope that he will be able to stay healthy next season.

Kadarius Toney will play a bigger role for the Chiefs next season

Kadarius Toney: Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs lost Mecole Hardman and Juju Smith-Schuster in free agency and didn't make any notable additions to replace them. As a result, Toney will play a much more significant role for the franchise next season.

The Chiefs did draft Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross is also expected to make his NFL debut in the upcoming campaign. However, both of them haven't played a single game for the Chiefs before, which is why pressure will be on Toney to come up big for the team.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are still the favorites to win the Super Bowl, and with them being able to keep the majority of their roster together, there is a strong possibility that they will repeat as champions.

Poll : 0 votes