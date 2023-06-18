Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently flaunted his Super Bowl rings across various social media platforms in what many people believed to be a response to Ja'Marr Chase.

The Bengals receiver showed disrespect to Mahomes a few days before the ring ceremony for the Chiefs, and the reigning NFL MVP had the perfect response for him.

— "Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the league. He believes he's the best player in the league. He wants the Super Bowls, the rings & all of it. He wants the MVPs. He wants the unabashed respect." @getnickwright on Mahomes firing back at Ja’Marr Chase's 'Pat Who?' comment: "Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the league. He believes he's the best player in the league. He wants the Super Bowls, the rings & all of it. He wants the MVPs. He wants the unabashed respect."— @getnickwright on Mahomes firing back at Ja’Marr Chase's 'Pat Who?' comment: https://t.co/fFk6XaRP1o

When asked if Mahomes clapping back at Chase was a significant thing or barely noticeable Nick Wright stated that it was definitely the right move from the Chiefs quarterback. Here's what Wright said on First Things First:

"He's the best player in the league. And I am not speaking for him here, but I feel like this is fair to say. We at this table believe he’s the best player in the league, you know, who believes in it even more? Patrick Mahomes."

"He wants the Super Bowls and the rings and all of it. He wants the MVPs, he wants the unabashed respect..."

"I think he was going to have trouble finding the doubters and then the second-best player on the biggest rival and only rival you have gave you something at least to get you through the offseason..."

It's true that many people overlooked Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs before last season. However, both the quarterback and the franchise went on a historic run, proving to everyone that they are a dynasty in the making.

Few are writing off the Chiefs this time, which is a testament to the team's greatness. Ja'Marr Chase's comments were exactly what Mahomes and Co. needed before the start of the season, as they will be re-energized to dominate the league.

Patrick Mahomes would want to improve his record against Joe Burrow

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow: AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Although the Chiefs ended up winning the AFC Championship Game last season, Patrick Mahomes still has a 1-3 record against Joe Burrow. Mahomes will hope to improve on that as there aren't many teams in the league who have had the upper hand on him.

The Chiefs and Bengals will square off in Week 17 of the upcoming NFL season, and the outcome could determine the first seed in AFC. Next season, both Mahomes and Burrow will be MVP candidates, and it will be interesting to see which quarterback's team comes out on top.

