Patrick Mahomes recently sent a clear message to Ja'Marr Chase via his personal Instagram account. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted a picture of himself wearing both of his Super Bowl rings after receiving his most recent one at the franchise's ring ceremony during the 2023 NFL offseason.

Along with the picture, Mahomes added a caption saying "That's Who" along with two ring emojis. This is likely a direct responsoe to Chase, who was recently quoted saying, "Pat who?" when he was told that Joe Burrow picked "Pat" as the best player in the NFL.

Chiefs fans took notice of Patrick Mahomes' savage response to Ja'Marr Chase. Many of them went on Reddit to join Mahomes in firing shots at the Bengals wide receiver and supporting their own quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes is off to the best start to a career by any quarterback in NFL history. In just five years as a starter, he's already won two Super Bowl rings and was named the MVP for each of them, while also winning two regular-season NFL MVP awards. While he doesn't exactly need more motivation on the football field to succeed, it probably doesn't hurt either.

Patrick Mahomes' rivalry with the Bengals continues to heat up

Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes

The NFL has been ready for the next great rivalry between two elite quarterbacks. There hasn't really been a legitimate one since Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Over the past two years, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow appear to potentially be on their way to creating it.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have faced off against each other in the past two AFC Conference Championship games, with each of them winning once. In fact, in the game following the 2022 NFL season, Mahomes earned his first career victory head-to-head against Burrow in four tries.

Prior to the game, Burrow held the unique honor of being the only quarterback with an undefeated record in multiple head-to-head games against Mahomes. That distinction no longer stands, but Burrow previously held a 3-0 record before last year's defeat.

The biggest difference between the two quarterbacks is that while they have each appeared in multiple AFC Champiosnhip games over the past few years, Mahomes finished the job by winning Super Bowl rings, while Burrow fell short in his lone appearance. If they can each continue on their current trajectories, they appear primed for an epic rivalry going forward.

