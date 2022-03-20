WATCH: Colin Kaepernick trains with Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields 

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was seen training with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Their workout took place on the football field of Morehouse College, a Historically Black College and University, or HBCU.

The Bears quarterback was by joined by New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs for the workout with Kaepernick.

The training looked very much like a Pro Day for prospective players in college as the quarterbacks were tossing passes downfield as the receivers were running routes. The quarterbacks even helped one another out.

Fields was the 11th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears, starting 10 games in his rookie season for Chicago. He threw for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The 23-year-old also ran for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

Taylor is an 11-year NFL veteran who’s entering his 12th season in the league. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent the first four years of his career.

He then signed with the Buffalo Bills as their signal-caller.

He started 43 games with the team, making his only Pro Bowl in 2015. In that 2015 season, he had 3,035 yards passing, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions for Buffalo.

Taylor led the Bills back to the postseason for the first time in almost two decades in the 2017 season, losing in the Wild Card Round to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After leaving Buffalo, he played one season with the Cleveland Browns, two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, and one season with the Houston Texans.

Dobbs was drafted by the Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft in the fourth round. He has played in only six games in his career so far.

Colin Kaepernick and His NFL Comeback

San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick facing the Los Angeles Rams.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been live-steaming his training sessions on social media for some time.

For all intents and purposes, Kaepernick wants to demonstrate that his arm strength, footwork, and comprehensive skill set haven't worsened since he played in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers back in the 2016 season.

One story to follow this offseason will be whether one of the 32 NFL teams decides to sign the former second-round draft selection.

As franchises continue to sign free agents this offseason, we’ll see if a team is willing to give him a second chance in the league.

