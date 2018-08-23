Kansas City Chiefs announce release of RB Charcandrick West

Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced, via Twitter on Wednesday morning, that they have released fifth-year running back Charcandrick West.

West, a former undrafted free agent signing by the Chiefs in 2014, had been plagued with concussion symptoms this preseason and had been listed as the fourth running back on the team's most recently released "unofficial" depth chart.

The release of West comes just over a week after the signing of former Old Dominion running back Ray Lawry, who does not project to make the 53-man Chiefs roster out of camp. By moving on from West, the Chiefs will save $1.65 million in 2018 cap space, according to Spotrac.

West concluded the 2015 NFL season as the team's leading rusher with 634 rushing yards and four touchdowns, as part of a two-man backfield with Spencer Ware, following a town ACL to then starting running back Jamaal Charles.

When asked about the absence of West on this year's roster, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub had this to say:

We have some depth there at that position and Brett Veach, he’s made a decision that we’re all in with. Charcandrick can play in this league. He’ll go somewhere, and he’ll be playing somewhere.

Should West recover fully from his concussion issues this offseason, he should get an opportunity elsewhere given his ability to be a duel weapon as a runner and pass catcher out of the backfield. Possible landing spots should include, but not be limited to, the Washington Redskins, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears - all of which employ former Chiefs staff who would have a plan for West's services.

The release of West has left the Chiefs with incumbent starter Kareem Hunt, former lead back Spencer Ware, duel-threats Damien Williams and Kerwynn Williams, as well as undrafted free agents Darrel Williams and Lawry to contend for survival through the final roster cuts that are less than two weeks away.