Kansas City Chiefs training camp 2021: 5 players to watch out for as Mahomes looks to cause mayhem

The Kansas City Chiefs will not quite be satisfied with back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, methinks. After being completely outplayed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Super Bowl, they made some significant changes to the roster.

As training camp fast approaches, the Chiefs will be looking to hit the ground running before pre-season starts. Here's a look at five players to watch out for when the Chiefs' training camp kicks off late in July.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City’s star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had toe surgery this offseason after dealing with a painful turf-toe injury last year. It appears Mahomes has made a swift recovery since, with reports indicating that he is well ahead of schedule in getting back to 100%.

Per source, Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule in his rehab and will participate in the #chiefs OTAs that start on May 25th. The thought right now is he will “do some stuff” and will then be fully ready to go for training camp. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 21, 2021

The 2018 MVP should be ready to go by the time training camp starts. This comes as great news for Kansas City fans and the Chiefs coaching staff. A fully-fit Patrick Mahomes is a frightening sight for any NFL defense.

#2 - Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Last year, the rookie running back grabbed the headlines by starting the season on fire. The Kansas City rusher's production slowed a little later in the season as his carries were reduced.

Kansas City running back has a big year ahead

Entering 2021, Edwards-Helaire is set for a big season. This will be his first pre-season training program since the pandemic canceled last year’s activities. The second-year RB is likely to learn a lot and gain some handy knowledge before the regular season kicks off in September.

#3 - Orlando Brown

The former Ravens left tackle was the big offseason acquisition for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs traded their 2021 first-round pick, a third-rounder, fourth-round pick and a 2022 fifth-round selection in exchange for the Pro Bowl OT, a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round pick.

After the Super Bowl debacle, the Chiefs were determined to fix their offensive line and Brown will play a big part in doing that. Keep an eye on the giant tackle’s performance during training camp.

#4 - Mecole Hardman

Lightning-quick Mecole Hardman is primed for a career year in 2021. The Kansas City wide receiver is expected to pick up the receptions left after the departure of veteran Sammy Watkins.

Hardman showed improvement in his second year, but this season, he will have the opportunity to star for the Chiefs in the passing game. Watch out for some big plays from the wideout in training camp.

#5 - Kyle Long

Kansas City was able to lure guard Kyle Long out of retirement for the 2021 NFL season. The 32-year-old called it quits in 2019, but got the itch and, subsequently, an opportunity with the reigning AFC champions.

As mentioned earlier, the Chiefs offensive line was embarrassed during last season’s Super Bowl, and Kansas City management were willing to do whatever it took to fix it.

Long will compete for the starting right guard position with the returning Lawrence Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out of last season. This battle will be one to watch during the upcoming training camp.

