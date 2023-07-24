Kansas City Chiefs training camp 2023: Key dates, Venue, and Ticket pricing

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champs heading into the 2023 NFL season. The Andy Reid-coached franchise has one of the strongest rosters in football, and they will be looking to go for back-to-back glory in the 2023 NFL season. It all starts with training camp, as many questions need to be answered regarding roster construction.
This piece will look at the critical dates for the Chiefs' training camp, the Venue for the camp, and ticketing information. So, without further ado, let's get to it.
Kansas City Chiefs training camp venue and key dates
The Kansas City Chiefs will hold their training camp at St. Joseph, Missouri. They are one of just seven NFL franchises to leave their actual home playing field or stadium for a different environment for training camp.
What used to be a regular practice to "get away" together at the beginning of the year has turned into a primarily dated one, but the Chiefs still insist on making the trek to St. Joseph, Missouri.
They settle into the Missouri Western State University campus for a month of practices, film work, coaching sessions, positional drills, and fan-centered activities.
There are some key dates to note for the Chiefs' 2023 training camp; here they are:
Kansas City Chiefs training camp 2023: Pricing details and best deals
All tickets must be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis via the Chiefs' website. Visitors can only save six spots per day of training camp with a three-day limit.
Those tickets are free but only available to those who show up in St. Joe with a ticket. It should be noted that Season Ticket Holder days and $5 admission days do not count toward those limits.
Kansas City Chiefs Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: at New Orleans Saints | 12 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Sunday, August 13
- Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals | 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19
- Week 3: vs. Cleveland Browns | 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Saturday, August 26
The Chiefs will use the above games as tune-ups ahead of the September NFL regular season resumption. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will be looking to do something that has yet to be done in almost two decades as they attempt to win two consecutive Super Bowls. The journey starts now.
