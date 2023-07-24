Kansas City Chiefs training camp 2023: Key dates, Venue, and Ticket pricing

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champs heading into the 2023 NFL season. The Andy Reid-coached franchise has one of the strongest rosters in football, and they will be looking to go for back-to-back glory in the 2023 NFL season. It all starts with training camp, as many questions need to be answered regarding roster construction.

This piece will look at the critical dates for the Chiefs' training camp, the Venue for the camp, and ticketing information. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Kansas City Chiefs training camp venue and key dates

The Kansas City Chiefs will hold their training camp at St. Joseph, Missouri. They are one of just seven NFL franchises to leave their actual home playing field or stadium for a different environment for training camp.

What used to be a regular practice to "get away" together at the beginning of the year has turned into a primarily dated one, but the Chiefs still insist on making the trek to St. Joseph, Missouri.

They settle into the Missouri Western State University campus for a month of practices, film work, coaching sessions, positional drills, and fan-centered activities.

There are some key dates to note for the Chiefs' 2023 training camp; here they are:

Date Time (PDT) Event July 24 9:15 a.m. Practice and Team Autograph Session July 26 9:15 a.m. Practice and Autographs (DB) July 28 9:15 a.m. Practice and Autographs (QB, RB, specialists) July 29 9:15 a.m. Practice and NFL Back Together Weekend, Team Autograph Session July 30 9:15 a.m. Practice and Autographs (WR, TE) July 31 9:15 a.m. Practice and Alumni Day – Autographs (OL/DL) August 2 9:15 a.m. Practice and Autographs (LB) August 3 9:15 a.m. Practice and Autographs (DB) August 4 9:15 a.m. Practice and Autographs (QB, RB, specialists) August 5 9:15 a.m. Practice and Family Fun Day, Team Autograph Session August 7 9:15 a.m. Practice and Autographs (WR, TE) August 8 9:15 a.m. Practice and Autographs (OL/DL) August 9 9:15 a.m. Practice (STH only) and Team Autograph Session August 11 9:15 a.m. Practice and Autographs (LBs) August 13 12:00 p.m. Preseason Game No. 1: Chiefs @ New Orleans Saints August 15 9:15 a.m. Practice and Autographs (DBs) August 16 9:15 a.m. Practice and Autographs (OL/DL) August 17 8:15 a.m. Practice and Military Appreciation Day (END OF CAMP) August 19 8:00 p.m. Preseason Game No. 2: Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals August 26 1:00 p.m. Preseason Game No. 3: Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs training camp 2023: Pricing details and best deals

All tickets must be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis via the Chiefs' website. Visitors can only save six spots per day of training camp with a three-day limit.

Those tickets are free but only available to those who show up in St. Joe with a ticket. It should be noted that Season Ticket Holder days and $5 admission days do not count toward those limits.

Kansas City Chiefs Preseason Schedule

Week 1: at New Orleans Saints | 12 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Sunday, August 13

Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals | 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19

Week 3: vs. Cleveland Browns | 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Saturday, August 26

The Chiefs will use the above games as tune-ups ahead of the September NFL regular season resumption. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will be looking to do something that has yet to be done in almost two decades as they attempt to win two consecutive Super Bowls. The journey starts now.

