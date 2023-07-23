Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt clears air on Andy Reid’s retirement rumors

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely still riding high on last year's Super Bowl win, but at this time of year, retirements usually happen. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt has given his thoughts on Reid potentially walking away from the game.

With the 65-year-old Reid thought to be nearing the end of his time coaching, some think that Andy Reid might ride off into the sunset. He's been in the league since 1992.

But Chiefs CEO Hunt has given an update of sorts and doesn't anticipate Reid going anywhere soon.

Hunt said via ESPN's Adam Schefter:

“I really don’t, and I hope I don’t for a long time.”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Question today to Chiefs' CEO Clark Hunt: "Do you have any feeling that Andy Reid is going to retire soon?"



It is easy from the outside to see why Andy Reid wouldn't walk away from football right now. He has one of the best rosters in football, has the best quarterback in football (who is still young in football terms as well), and is coming off a Super Bowl win.

Many think that Reid's future is tied directly to Patrick Mahomes', but at 65 years old, the time will eventually come for Reid to walk away... it's just not that time yet.

Andy Reid and Chiefs aiming for back-to-back Super Bowls

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

With the Chiefs coming off a Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles, many think that this current version of Kansas City is setting itself up to be the next dynasty.

With Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the two key pieces still having plenty of football left in them, a lot of people are earmarking future Super Bowl wins for the AFC West franchise.

Of course, it is easy to say that now after the Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl win, but the AFC is now brimming with talented teams all wanting to knock the Chiefs off their pedestal.

With Mahomes and Kelce being put into great positions by Andy Reid, who has masterminded the Chiefs offense, Kansas City is going to take some stopping, and another Super Bowl win might just be around the corner.

