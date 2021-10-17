3 reasons Chiefs HC Andy Reid could retire at the end of the season

Heading into the season, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs felt like the new kids on the block. Just six weeks later, the Chiefs are getting a slice of humble pie.

At the same time, the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills are ascending to the place at the top of the AFC vacated by the Chiefs. These and other factors could point Andy Reid towards accepting retirement at the end of the 2021 season.

Why Andy Reid may be nearing his end in the NFL

#1 – Age and health

Andy Reid has been in the NFL for a long time and his age reflects that. At 63 years old, he is in the prime time for retirement in most industries. Considering the workload and stress that comes with a head coaching gig, Reid's may feel older than the number of years he's been on this planet.

Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell Andy Reid: "Give me your ideas for what to do in the red zone!"

Tyreek Hill: "Line me and Travis up under center to confuse the D!"

Reid: "Great!"

Travis Kelce: "Let's run a shovel pass!"

Reid: "Definitely!"

CEH: "give me the ball like once please"

Reid: "Two great suggestions!"

Tyreek Hill: "Line me and Travis up under center to confuse the D!"

Reid: "Great!"

Travis Kelce: "Let's run a shovel pass!"

Reid: "Definitely!"

CEH: "give me the ball like once please"

Reid: "Two great suggestions!"

Earlier this season, Reid was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Of course, it turned out to be dehydration and the coach bounced back quickly. However, health scares tend to put things in perspective. After health scares, people often change their habits towards other focuses. While Reid may have simply brushed off the incident, it could have also planted the seed.

#2 – Chiefs' run may be nearing its end

The Chiefs have been good for a long time but eventually everything comes to an end. After losing the Super Bowl and starting 2-3, the team's run as the class of the NFL may be over. Andy Reid was dominant with Alex Smith, making the playoffs four times. He then made the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes three times, won the Super Bowl, and played in another.

Sam McDowell @SamMcDowell11 Andy Reid on locker room reaction: “They’re embarrassed by it. We all are.” Andy Reid on locker room reaction: “They’re embarrassed by it. We all are.”

Eight years after landing in Kansas City, Reid has done a lot for the organization. Before Andy Reid, the Chiefs had not advance beyond the divisional round of the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl in 1969. Reid brought back the days that hadn't been seen in KC since the Super Bowl era was in its infancy.

Does Reid really want to spend the next five years attempting to repair a broken vehicle while teams like the Bills and Chargers ascend to new heights? For Reid, if he were to retire at the end of the season, he would be going out on top in most people's eyes. However, if he sticks around too long, he could retire in almost the same place he was after leaving the Philadelphia Eagles.

#3 – New head coach already in hand

The Chiefs' team is built to serve Andy Reid's offense. If Reid were to retire, the Chiefs would have to risk hiring someone with a different scheme that requires different players. It could take years to find the right pieces to put in place. However, the Chiefs already have an option on the team to maintain Andy Reid's offense after he is gone.

The Chiefs have an offensive coordinator who was a hot name in January and has a lot of respect around the league. Eric Bieniemy is 52 years old and could give the Chiefs another ten years of Reid-like offensive production. Also, if Reid were to step down at the end of the season, he could feel like he's left the team in good hands with someone close.

Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

He would still continue to help Bieniemy from afar and continue to keep a toe in football after he's out of the league. However, if he waits too long, Reid and the Chiefs could lose the offensive coordinator. At this point, the Chiefs would have no choice but to go in another direction. Granted, Reid doesn't have any control over who his successor will be, but the Chiefs will take his recommendation seriously.

