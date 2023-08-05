Kansas City Chiefs training camp standouts: WR Justyn Ross and 4 other stars getting the hype

It's once again that time of year when football fans and reporters go absolutely crazy about standout prospects from training camps.

Among others, second-year Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross has received plenty of attention and praise since joining the team last season.

Prior to injuries ending his college football career and forcing him to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs, Ross was anticipated to be selected in the first round of the draft.

Ross ended up on injured reserve last season after only a couple of sessions during first-year camp. He is currently a favorite target for Patrick Mahomes, and his performance thus far in the Chiefs' training camp lately has been lauded from all sides.

Many Chiefs supporters are already giddy with hope, thinking that this might be the season that Ross makes a comeback.

Rashee Rice, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Deneric Prince, and Justin Watson are some additional Kansas City Chiefs players that have drawn attention during training camp.

Fans of the Chiefs may anticipate exciting things from Rashee Rice, another talented target. Everyone believed that Rice could provide a skill set that is particular to this team when he was selected. In training camp, he demonstrated it by showcasing a talent for receiving difficult downfield passes.

It seems like the Chiefs have discovered yet another treasure in RB Deneric Prince. He has regularly performed well during camp, particularly when receiving passes.

At the Chiefs' training camp, rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah was the first defensive player to show off his talent while competing against more seasoned players like Donovan Smith.

Justyn Ross, a wide receiver in his second season, has also been making waves throughout training camp this summer.

KadariusCity💯 @kadariuscity



Watson seems to be Mahomes’ favorite target so far in training camp 🤯 pic.twitter.com/H67zRUouj9 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Chiefs WR Justin watson has been “unguardable” and “a headache” for the Chiefs defense so far in training camp. He has rarely dropped any passes thrown his way and continuously gets open.Watson seems to be Mahomes’ favorite target so far in training camp

Chiefs preseason schedule: Who will Kansas City face ahead of the 2023 season?

It will be exciting to watch these players, who have performed well at training camp over the preseason.

Here are the teams Kansas City will play against in its three preseason games before the regular season starts.

#1. New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Aug. 13 at 12 p.m

#2. Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

#3. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns - Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12 p.m.

Chiefs injury tracker: KC dealing with major Kadarius Toney blow

The Chiefs conducted their first full-team workout last weekend. While there were many noteworthy positive impressions during camp sessions, there was also some unfavorable news regarding injuries.

Matt McMullen @KCChiefs_Matt Kadarius Toney (knee), L’Jarius Sneed (knee), Charles Omenihu (calf), Jody Fortson (shoulder) and Mike Danna (calf) didn’t practice for the Chiefs today.



Jaylen Watson, who missed yesterday’s practice for personal reasons, was back out there.

Kadarius Toney reportedly hurt his knee and had to leave practice prematurely, per coach Andy Reid. On Tuesday, Reid disclosed that Toney had surgery on his knee that morning due to a meniscus problem.

When asked if Toney might be available for the team's first game of the regular season, Reid responded, "There's a chance."