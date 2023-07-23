Wide receiver Kadarius Toney hasn't done much to make fans like him. When news broke that the wide receiver suffered a knee injury during practice, fans were quick to jump on it.

Sunday morning, it was reported that Kadarius Toney tweaked his knee while participating in special team drills. Reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs officially opened camp on Saturday. For precautionary reasons, the wide receiver didn't participate in the rest of the day's practice.

Andy Reid said on Sunday morning that the wide receiver will be examined by the medical staff and undergo testing on his knee, saying there won't be any further updates until after he is evaluated and a plan for his recovery is in place.

Toney, who hasn't been kind to fans as of late, didn't receive any sympathy from them. New York Giants fans were quick to call him 'soft' while Kansas City Chiefs supporters said they already knew this would happen.

This is not the news that the Chiefs expected on their first day of training camp. If he stays healthy, the wide receiver has every opportunity to be the No. 1 wide receiver for the team. It remains to be seen if he can seize that opportunity.

Greg Ehrenberg @gehrenbergdfs @MySportsUpdate From now on, it should only be news when Toney doesn’t get hurt

Rob @GleyberForMVP @MySportsUpdate hes so good just so bad with injuries and personality so happy hes not a giant anymore

Jonathan Snow, DMD @drjonathansnow @MySportsUpdate Kadarius Toney is made of Swiss cheese

SiK @TheRealSik @Dee_Ownz @MySportsUpdate Karma is the strongest thing known to man

jonboy @jonboy79788314 @MySportsUpdate He’s always hurt and kinda crazy.

Nestor’s Apple 🍎 @appleofnestor @MySportsUpdate Bummer. Kadarius has always been a model of health and reliability—pretty stunned to hear about this.

Kadarius Toney says he was "hacked" after viral social media outbursts

NFL fans were truly taken aback a few weeks ago after Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney went on a social media rant. He told one fan that she was "ugly" and body-shamed them. He also went into a verbal tirade about the Giants and their fan base. He then took to Twitter to say that he was "hacked" and that he never posted any of the videos or messages on his account.

While he stands by that sentiment, Toney didn't receive any support from NFL fans who were quick to say that although the messages could have possibly been hacked, the videos he sent to fans were clearly him.

Although fans tagged the NFL and the Chiefs in the post, it appears that there were no consequences for the wide receiver. This comes after the Giants reportedly traded the 24-year-old because of immaturity just one year after he was drafted.

