Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney began his career with the New York Giants. His tenure with the G-Men didn't pan out as he, the team or their loyal fanbase would have hoped for. This led to him being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

That doesn't mean that he isn't still reading Giants fans' social media posts about him. On Tuesday morning, a New York Giants fan posted a direct message that she received on Twitter from the wide receiver.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The wide receiver commented on a photo that she posted of herself at a New York Yankees game. Toney told her that she was 'ugly' and that she needed to focus on her weight and get liposuction -- adding that she needed to focus on herself instead of him. She shared the message on her Twitter account Tuesday morning.

The comments on the fan's Tweet were quickly piling in. Most of the fans were completely flabbergasted that an NFL player would say something like this. Some tagged the NFL's Twitter account to get their attention to the matter.

This interaction with a New York Giants fan is one of a few outbursts from Toney as of late. The wide receiver recently had another rant that was posted on social media about how he didn't like quarterback Daniel Jones.

evin @KayvonOjulari @bigbluemal He’s gonna get cut by the chiefs by next year mark my words @bigbluemal He’s gonna get cut by the chiefs by next year mark my words

🥀🌹 @BillieEmani twitter.com/bigbluemal/sta… Mal @bigbluemal LMAOOOOOOOOOO IM SCREAMING LMAOOOOOOOOOO IM SCREAMING https://t.co/Kn45o7TLiW I really want him to look in the mirror before he ever try and come for somebody looks. He really a loser. (An ugly loser at that) I really want him to look in the mirror before he ever try and come for somebody looks. He really a loser. (An ugly loser at that) 😭😭😭 twitter.com/bigbluemal/sta…

David Santana @dsantana310 Mal @bigbluemal LMAOOOOOOOOOO IM SCREAMING LMAOOOOOOOOOO IM SCREAMING https://t.co/Kn45o7TLiW KT coming off of winning a Super Bowl going after a fan’s look because of a difference of a football opinion is weird twitter.com/bigbluemal/sta… KT coming off of winning a Super Bowl going after a fan’s look because of a difference of a football opinion is weird twitter.com/bigbluemal/sta…

When did the Giants trade WR Kadarius Toney?

The New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played his collegiate career for the Florida Gators and was seen as one of the best wide receiver prospects.

But for the Giants and the wide receiver, his first few weeks in the National Football League were lackluster. He had just four catches through Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. Despite having a career game in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys with 189 receiving yards, he was ejected after throwing a punch.

He played just 10 games in his rookie season due to time lost to COVID-19. He had 39 catches for 420 total yards in 2021.

In the second week of the season in 2022, he suffered a hamstring injury and missed five games. He had just two catches up until that point. The Giants then decided to trade Toney after the lack of production they had received from him.

As a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, not only did he score his first touchdown, but also his first Super Bowl title.

Poll : 0 votes