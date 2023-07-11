NFL
  • Kadarius Toney’s fatphobic DM for Giants fan has Twitter demanding NFL action - “Should be suspended without pay” 

Kadarius Toney’s fatphobic DM for Giants fan has Twitter demanding NFL action - “Should be suspended without pay” 

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jul 11, 2023 17:11 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney took an unfortunate approach with a New York Giants fan and fans are unhappy.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney began his career with the New York Giants. His tenure with the G-Men didn't pan out as he, the team or their loyal fanbase would have hoped for. This led to him being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

That doesn't mean that he isn't still reading Giants fans' social media posts about him. On Tuesday morning, a New York Giants fan posted a direct message that she received on Twitter from the wide receiver.

youtube-cover

The wide receiver commented on a photo that she posted of herself at a New York Yankees game. Toney told her that she was 'ugly' and that she needed to focus on her weight and get liposuction -- adding that she needed to focus on herself instead of him. She shared the message on her Twitter account Tuesday morning.

LMAOOOOOOOOOO IM SCREAMING https://t.co/Kn45o7TLiW

The comments on the fan's Tweet were quickly piling in. Most of the fans were completely flabbergasted that an NFL player would say something like this. Some tagged the NFL's Twitter account to get their attention to the matter.

This interaction with a New York Giants fan is one of a few outbursts from Toney as of late. The wide receiver recently had another rant that was posted on social media about how he didn't like quarterback Daniel Jones.

@KayvonOjulari @bigbluemal He should be suspended without pay
@bigbluemal He’s gonna get cut by the chiefs by next year mark my words
@bigbluemal Every giants fan lives rent free in @0fficialC2N mind😂
I really want him to look in the mirror before he ever try and come for somebody looks. He really a loser. (An ugly loser at that) 😭😭😭 twitter.com/bigbluemal/sta…
Bro need to “fokus” on his spelling skills twitter.com/bigbluemal/sta…
KT coming off of winning a Super Bowl going after a fan’s look because of a difference of a football opinion is weird twitter.com/bigbluemal/sta…
hey @NFL, you need to look into a player that’s being disrespectful to fans of his former team twitter.com/bigbluemal/sta…
No way he is that bent by fans that were actually happy for him before he started running his mouth 😂 - @Chiefs fans…check on your “WR1”, he’s about to do a stint in IR with hurt feelings. #rolemodel twitter.com/bigbluemal/sta…
Kadarius toney is on the Antonio brown timeline. WR1 twitter.com/bigbluemal/sta…

When did the Giants trade WR Kadarius Toney?

The New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played his collegiate career for the Florida Gators and was seen as one of the best wide receiver prospects.

youtube-cover

But for the Giants and the wide receiver, his first few weeks in the National Football League were lackluster. He had just four catches through Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. Despite having a career game in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys with 189 receiving yards, he was ejected after throwing a punch.

Kadarius Toney has no love for Giants fans 🫣 🪃#NFL #Chiefs #Giants https://t.co/2zT9OOx8c7

He played just 10 games in his rookie season due to time lost to COVID-19. He had 39 catches for 420 total yards in 2021.

In the second week of the season in 2022, he suffered a hamstring injury and missed five games. He had just two catches up until that point. The Giants then decided to trade Toney after the lack of production they had received from him.

As a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, not only did he score his first touchdown, but also his first Super Bowl title.

