New York Giants schedule 2023: Game-by-game & win-loss projections

The New York Giants snuck into the playoffs last year on the back of a 9-7-1 record. This year, they have a pretty tough schedule which will determine if they're able to repeat as playoff entrants.

They play in arguably the toughest division in the NFL, so it will not be an easy year for Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones and company. Here's who they play and what to expect.

New York Giants Schedule 2023

The Giants will open their season against divisional rival Dallas. Here is the Giants' full 2023 NFL schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sept. 10 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sept. 17 Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. Fox 3 Sept. 21 San Francisco 49ers 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime 4 Oct. 2 Seattle Seahawks 8:15 p.m. ESPN 5 Oct. 8 Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 15 Buffalo Bills 8:20 p.m. NBC 7 Oct. 22 Washington Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 New York Jets 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 12 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox 11 Nov. 19 Washington. Commanders 1 p.m. Fox 12 Nov. 26 New England Patriots Patriots 1 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 BYE — — 14 Dec. 11 Green Bay Packers 8:15 p.m. ESPN 15 Dec. 17 New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. Fox 16 Dec. 25 Philadelphia Eagles 4:30 p.m. ET Fox 17 Dec. 31 Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m. Fox 18 Jan. 6/7 Philadelphia Eagles TBD TBD

How will the team fare after making the playoffs last season?

New York Giants 2023: Game-by-game Prediction (H2)

Week 1: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

Loss, 28-24

The Giants might be better than people think, but the Cowboys are a legitimate contender. They could dethrone the Eagles in the NFC East and the gap between these two teams is small, but it's there. Expect a close loss to open the season.

Week 2: New York Giants @ Arizona Cardinals

Win, 24-16

The Cardinals won't win that many games this year and the Giants are a legitimately good team. Sometimes, it's as simple as that and the Giants can walk into Arizona and come out victorious.

Week 3: New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers

Loss, 38-27

The 49ers are one of the NFC's best teams and feature a bevy of playmakers that will be impossible for Big Blue to defend. The 49ers won't lose many games this season and the Giants will not be able to change that.

Week 4: New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks

Win, 24-21

This will be a very tight matchup that could go either way. Look for the home crowd to egg their team on and help them land a very narrow victory over another Wild Card hopeful in Seattle.

Week 5: New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins

Loss, 35-30

The Dolphins, much like the 49ers, simply have too many playmakers. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle won't be slowed down by many secondaries, so expect them to run all over the Giants. Daniel Jones and company will keep it relatively close, though.

Week 6: New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills

Loss, 28-24

The Bills are a Super Bowl contender and probably the best team in a deep division. The Giants also play in a deep division, but aren't remotely the best team. On the road, the Giants don't stand much of a chance this time around.

Week 7: New York Giants @ Washington Commanders

Can the Giants beat the Commanders?

Win, 33-17

The Commanders will probably not threaten their NFC East counterparts very much in what figures to be a learning/rebuilding season for everyone involved. Even on the road, the Giants will have no trouble.

Week 8: New York Giants vs. New York Jets

Loss, 36-26

If the Jets were without Aaron Rodgers, the Giants would win this game. The home/away factor doesn't really make a difference in this game, but the Rodgers factor does. He's going to make the Jets a good team, one that can beat the Giants.

Week 9: New York Giants @ Las Vegas Raiders

Win, 42-24

The Raiders have a decent offense, but their defense is porous. Expect a revamped Giants offense to have its way with that defense, leaving Jimmy Garoppolo few options in terms of a comeback.

Week 10: New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

Win, 31-30

The Cowboys are due for a clunker at some point and the Giants are good enough to steal one from them. A split would be disappointing to the Cowboys faithful, but it's pretty likely to happen.

Week 11: New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

Win, 27-10

On the road, the rebuilding Commanders will put up very little fight against a team that is trying to scrape together as many wins as they can to sneak into the playoffs once again.

Week 12: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

Win, 23-20

What a coaching matchup this is. The Patriots are likely headed for a down year and though Bill Belichick will do everything he can to negate Brian Daboll's offense, the talent gap is too much to ignore right now.

Week 14: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers

Win, 35-21

With Aaron Rodgers gone, this becomes a much easier matchup for the Giants. It may be a long season in Green Bay and this Giants game (coming off of a bye no less) won't provide any solace.

Week 15: New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints

Win, 30-28

The Saints were one of the NFL's worst teams last year and didn't improve all that much. Derek Carr makes them a little more dangerous, but nothing the Giants can't handle- even on the road.

Week 16: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Loss, 38-24

There's a sizeable gap between these two teams and there's little chance the Giants can muster up an upset on the road.

Week 17: New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams

Win, 30-23

The Rams will be much better than they were last year, but by this point in the season, injuries may well have set in for their veterans. Even if not, this is probably a game the Giants win at home.

Week 18: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Loss, 28-25

Assuming the Eagles aren't resting starters here, this will be a very important and probably must-win game for New York. Nevertheless, an upset isn't brewing.

Record: 10-7

