Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2023: Game-by-game and win-loss record predictions for all 17 fixtures

The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending NFC champions, so all eyes will be on them. Can they return to the promised land? Will they go on another undefeated run to start the season? Will Jalen Hurts and company be able to get over the hump in the big game? A lot of questions will follow this team this season.

Their schedule will play a big role in answering some of those questions. It was revealed recently and it figures to be an interesting year with big games all around for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles Schedule 2023

Fresh off a record-setting extension, Jalen Hurts hopes to lead the Eagles back to the promised land and seal the deal this time. Their schedule will not be easy since they finished first last year. Here's who they're stacked up against this year.

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sept. 10 New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 14 Minnesota Vikings 8:15 p.m. Prime 3 Sept. 25 Tampa Buccaneers 7:15 p.m. ABC 4 Oct. 1 Washington Commanders 1 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 8 Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 15 New York Jets 4:25 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 22 Miami Dolphins 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 Oct. 29 Washington Commanders 1 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 5 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox 10 BYE — — — 11 Nov. 20 Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ESPN 12 Nov. 26 Buffalo Bills 4:25 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 10 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC 15 Dec. 17 Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox 16 Dec. 25 New York Giants 4:30 p.m. Fox 17 Dec. 31 Arizona Cardinals 1 p.m. Fox 18 Jan. 6/7 New York Giants TBD TBD

How will they do this year?

Philadelphia Eagles 2023: Game-by-game Prediction

Week 1: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Win, 27-20

The Eagles boast one of the NFL's most well-rounded teams. Their defense is equally as stout as their offense, which makes them a tall task. The Patriots weren't exactly a good team last year and didn't get all that much better.

Week 2: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

Win, 35-24

The Eagles and Vikings were among the top NFC teams last year, but the Eagles proved they were legitimate while the Vikings looked like frauds. Minnesota had a very poor point differential, which means they weren't as good as their record seemed. The Eagles are that good, so this should be smooth sailing.

Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Win, 42-21

The Buccaneers were a very bad team last year and they replaced Tom Brady with either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask. They figure to be one of the league's worst teams this season, so this should be an easy game for Philly.

Week 4: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Win, 33-28

The Commanders are in a sort of rebuild and have decided to roll with Sam Howell at quarterback. The Eagles outmatch the Commanders in nearly every way, so a 4-0 start is totally feasible.

Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams

Loss, 29-26

The Los Angeles Rams were bad last year, but they still have Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford. Assuming they're all healthy, the Rams should be a fine team again and the Eagles are due for a down game in the first five.

Week 6: Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets

Loss, 30-22

The Jets were already a decent team with a very stingy defense. They added Aaron Rodgers, so their offense isn't a pushover anymore. This game could go either way, but the cornerback duo of Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed should make life difficult for Hurts and company.

Week 7: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins

Win, 41-35

There doesn't figure to be a whole lot of defense played this week with the sheer talent on offense in the building. However, when it comes to getting one stop to win the game, the Eagles are far more equipped to get that than the Dolphins.

Week 8: Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders

Win 28-10

The Commanders just aren't in the same stratosphere as the Eagles. There's too much talent disparity for the Commanders to even get two close losses in this series.

Week 9: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Win, 36-31

The Eagles and Cowboys will probably play two tight matches and home field will play a big role in the games. They did that last year and the Cowboys have improved this year. Expect them to be on even ground this time around.

Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs

Loss, 35-27

In a rematch of the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will prove that once again, Patrick Mahomes is too much to handle. The Eagles won't be able to stop him and they'll come up just short.

Week 12: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills

Loss, 28-27

This will be a very tight, back and forth game. The Eagles will score late and go for two to win the game but come up short in a home bout with Super Bowl contending Buffalo.

Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers

Loss, 36-24

With both teams fully healthy, this game will look very different than last year's NFC Championship Game. Kyle Shanahan has experience against this Eagles' defense and should be prepared to give his team every advantage.

Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Loss, 31-30

The Cowboys are much improved this year, so they have a real shot at contending for the divisional title. A home and away split with Philadelphia makes sense given how good both teams are.

Week 15: Philadelphia Eagles @ Seattle Seahawks

Win, 45-35

The Seahawks were a good team and got better over the offseason. They're still a level below Philly, who will march into Seattle and prove that with a dominating offensive performance.

Week 16: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Win, 24-17

The Giants made the playoffs and expect to do so again this year, but they're not ready to compete with either the Eagles or Cowboys for the divisional title. Philly should win this one with relative ease.

Week 17: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon left the Eagles

Win, 51-28

The Cardinals are in rebuild mode and they may not even have DeAndre Hopkins, so this shouldn't be close. Expect the Eagles to roundly dominate in all three phases in Week 17.

Week 18: Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

Win, 28-16

The Giants might need this win to make it into the playoffs, and the Eagles might have things wrapped up by then. Nevertheless, the Eagles should come out on top.

Final record: 11-6

