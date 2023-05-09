Cowboys rookie class predictions: What’s in store for Mazi Smith and co?

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most complete teams in the NFL. Their 2023 draft class was about filling very few holes and providing depth to make a deep playoff run. As a result, this is who they selected:

Round 1, Pick 26

Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Round 2, Pick 58

Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Round 3, Pick 90

DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

Round 4, Pick 129

Viliami Fehoko, EDGE | San Jose State

Round 6, Pick 178

Eric Scott Jr., CB, Southern Miss

Round 6, Pick 212*

Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

Round 7, Pick 244

Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina

Many of these players will contribute to the team a lot in the upcoming season. Here's what can be expected of them in 2023.

Cowboys rookie class: 2023 predictions for the Dallas newcomers

Mazi Smith headlines this class as he was the first selection for the team. After Dalton Kincaid was nabbed by the Buffalo Bills, the team opted to draft the Michigan defensive tackle.

Tight end was a position of need, but the Cowboys ended up getting a good player that can help them, perhaps even more than Kincaid would have.

Smith is a space eater and not as much of a pass rusher, so expecting a ton of sacks is not wise. That's not what he's there for. He's strong and has good bend even if he didn't make a lot of plays in the backfield for Michigan.

The biggest thing Smith will do is clog running lanes and open things up for Micah Parsons, who is transitioning to defensive end full time. With a competent defensive lineman, Parsons should feast.

He already dominated offensive lines without Smith, so he could be a shoo in for Defensive Player of the Year thanks to Smith's arrival. That won't show up as much in the box score for Smith, though.

He will get plenty of stuffs and probably a few sacks as a result of focus being on DeMarcus Lawrence and Parsons, though. It won't be a flashy rookie season, but Smith figures to have a tremendous impact on the team from day one.

Luke Schoonmaker, also from Michigan, will slide into Dalton Schultz newly vacated tight end spot. He figures to be a big part of the offense. Last year, Schultz recorded 577 yards and five touchdowns.

With Brandin Cooks now as the second Cowboys target, Schoonmaker falls to third whereas Schultz was second. Still, similar production is very likely for the rookie, so 500 and four or five touchdowns is easily doable. The Cowboys are a more run-dominant team, but it's hard not to pass when there are weapons like this available.

Defensive draft picks like DeMarvion Overshown, Viliami Fehoko and Eric Scott Jr. figure to be key role players. Overshown will likely rack up quite a bit of tackles and Fehoko could get six or more sacks on the season with enough playing time opposite Parsons. If he outplays Lawrence, which is admittedly unlikely, he could reach double digits.

DeMarvion Overshown should rack up tackles for the Cowboys

Duece Vaughn will be the second running back on the depth chart. Last season, the Cowboys utilized two running backs in Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott, so his status doesn't mean the numbers won't come.

Vaughn will probably rush for around 750 yards and five touchdowns as part of a very nice rookie campaign. Most teams try to have a backfield with multiple running backs featured and Dallas did just that last year. There's no reason to assume Vaughn, whose father works for the team, won't get plenty of touches.

