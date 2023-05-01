Top 5 veteran free agents to target post 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone. Seven rounds of players were selected and will be joining their new teams. Undrafted free agents have also been signed with a chance to make the team during training camp and pre-season. The team addition stage is pretty much over.

However, there are still a lot of free agents out there. Whether it's for a backup spot, mentor role or as a contributor, these players still have something to offer. Here are a few examples of players teams should still keep tabs on.

NFL free agents to consider after the Draft

5) Carson Wentz

By this stage after the 2023 NFL Draft, teams know their quarterback situations. They know who their starters will be or at least who is battling it out for the position. That means they can safely look at backups if they need them. Carson Wentz could be a fine backup for some team or an excellent mentor for a rookie quarterback. He's been in a lot of situations since he was drafted and he was a high draft pick, so he undoubtedly has a lot of knowledge to pass on.

4) Kenny Golladay

New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

Kenny Golladay was a nightmare signing for the New York Giants. However, any team still in need of wide receiver depth should give him a look. He'd be very cheap and the talent he displayed in Detroit is still in there somewhere. NFL teams could do a lot worse for a third or fourth wide receiver on their depth chart.

3) Cam Newton

Cam Newton has already expressed that he'd be willing to be a backup to several quarterbacks. It's highly likely that he would be a backup for any NFL team and that the players he listed are just ideal, fun players for him to play behind. Several teams could use the veteran in a number of roles:

Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns

The list goes on. Despite not playing recently, he's one of the best NFL free agents left at this stage.

2) Taylor Lewan

Taylor Lewan is one of the best free agents left in the NFL

Taylor Lewan was released by the Tennessee Titans as they prepare for the inevitable rebuild. That doesn't mean he's without talent or without use for some team. Offensive linemen can be hard to come by and Lewan has the pedigree of a good one. He's not in his prime anymore, but he can certainly contribute to almost any team at this stage.

1) Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott may not be in his prime anymore, but he can still be a starting running back or an excellent backup. Plenty of teams could use him, including the Buffalo Bills. They just signed Latavius Murray, but Elliott would have been better. He likely won't be expensive since he's not getting any offers right now.

