Cam Newton vs Michael Vick: Which QB has had an illustrious NFL career?

Cam Newton and Michael Vick are arguably the two most iconic rushing quarterbacks. With all due respect to Lamar Jackson, he might not be a quarterback if it wasn't for Newton and Vick. They helped redefine the position and push the mobile quarterback into the spotlight.

They both had rather unique careers, with Newton's lasting 11 seasons (for now, as he attempts an NFL comeback for another season at least) and Vick's lasting 13 seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vick came first, so he deserves credit because without him, Newton might not have made it to the league or he might not have run as often as he did. These two players were different, but which one was better?

Was Cam Newton better than Michael Vick?

Cam Newton won the highest individual honor the NFL has to offer- an MVP. Not only that, it was one of the most impressive MVP seasons the NFL has ever seen. It's not easy to play well when Ted Ginn Jr. and Devin Funchess are the top two wideouts on an offense.

Michael Vick doesn't have an MVP award. He was the runner-up in 2004 and placed fourth in 2002, but he was never able to capture the award. He does have four Pro Bowls to Newton's three, though.

Michael Vick paved the way for rushing quarterbacks

While their eras did slightly differ, neither really played in the passing boom of today's NFL. As a result, Newton has 32,382 passing yards to his name while Vick has 22,464. Newton tossed 194 touchdowns to Vick's 133.

What set these two players apart was their rushing ability, though. Both had impressive arms, but it was their legs that made them special. They ran differently- Vick was shifty and Newton was bruising.

Nevertheless, this is the most direct comparison to make between these two. Over his 13 seasons, Vick amassed 6,109 yards and 36 touchdowns. Newton, on the other hand, collected 5,628 yards and an absurd 75 touchdowns.

Since Cam Newton was drafted first overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2011, he has the second-most rushing touchdowns by any player, not just quarterbacks. He was a prolific scoring rusher even if his yardage wasn't as high.

Cam Newton had an unbelievable career

In terms of being a dual-threat quarterback, the edge goes to Newton once again. He has 45 games with one passing and one rushing touchdown. Vick has 22.

Both of these quarterbacks deserve endless credit for helping reshape the game of football and paving the way for quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and others to get into the league.

However, if comparing the two and asking who had the better career, the numbers don't really lie- Cam Newton is almost incomparable. His countless NFL records and impressive stats back that up.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes