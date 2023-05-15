The Buffalo Bills have been hailed as the next Super Bowl team and Josh Allen as the next big quarterback. They have, as of now, yet to live up to those expectations. Can this be the year they finally do?

The schedule, which is admittedly pretty tough, will go a long way towards determining that. Here's who they play and what to expect.

Buffalo Bills Schedule 2023

The Bills have been Super Bowl contenders for a few years now, but unable to get over the hump and make it to the big game. Will this year finally be different? Here's who they play in 2023.

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sept. 11 New York Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN 2 Sept. 17 Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 24 Washington Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 6 Oct. 15 New York Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC 7 Oct. 22 New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 p.m. Amazon 9 Nov. 5 Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 p.m. NBC 10 Nov. 13 Denver Broncos 8:15 p.m. ESPN 11 Nov. 19 New York Jets 4:25 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. CBS 13 BYE — — — 14 Dec. 10 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox 16 Dec. 23 Los Angeles Chargers 8 p.m. Peacock 17 Dec. 31 New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6-7 Miami Dolphins TBD TBD

How will the Bills do?

Buffalo Bills 2023: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

Loss, 26-20

Josh Allen had trouble with the Jets last season and this year, the offense has Aaron Rodgers. The Bills are a good team, but the Jets are, too. On the road to open the Rodgers era, a win for Buffalo is hard to see here.

Week 2: Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Win, 38-23

Expect the Bills to bounce back in a big way for their home opener. The Raiders are a decent team, but a hurting Bills squad will handle them with ease in front of the Mafia. Allen will dice up the Raiders secondary.

Week 3: Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders

Win, 31-21

The Commanders are not expected to compete this year, so there's no reason the Bills should struggle with them- even on the road. Their defense can't contain Allen and Sam Howell and company don't pose a major threat to Sean McDermott's defense.

Week 4: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Win, 42-40

Don't expect much defense when these two teams meet. They feature some of the most explosive offenses and the defenses will have no time to catch their breath. However, at home, Allen will be able to do enough to squeak by the division rival Dolphins.

Week 5: Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Loss, 35-30

The Jaguars are a dangerous team and the Bills can't win them all. Even at home, Trevor Lawrence and his revamped offense are very dangerous. Expect a tight battle that could truly go either way.

Week 6: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants

Win, 28-24

Brian Daboll was the Buffalo offensive coordinator before being hired to coach the Giants. Despite his knowledge of the team and its players, the talent gap between these two teams is too great for the Bills to lose at home.

Week 7: Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Win, 24-16

Gone are the days of the Bills being owned by the Patriots. In fact, the opposite might actually be true now. The Bills are a far better team and there's only so much Bill Belichick can do to negate that. Even on the road, the Bills should emerge victorious.

Week 8: Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Win, 38-14

The Buccaneers went from Tom Brady to either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask. They're probably going to be one of the worst squads in the league this year, so don't expect any trouble for the Bills.

Week 9: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals

Win, 30-28

This figures to be one of the most emotional games of the entire season. Last season, these two teams faced off when the Damar Hamlin injury occurred, so the Bills will be as motivated as ever to win.

Week 10: Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos

Win, 28-13

The Broncos are an absolute mess, so there's really no reason to assume they can march into Buffalo and emerge victorious. All wins will matter in a tight AFC East, so don't expect the Bills to lose focus.

Week 11: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Win, 27-23

The Jets are probably going to be good, but not good enough to sweep the Bills. A home split for these teams makes sense given how good both are supposed to be.

Week 12: Buffalo Bills @ Philadelphia Eagles

Win, 28-27

This will be a very tight, back and forth game. The Eagles will score late and go for two to win the game, but the Bills will get the stop to secure a crucial victory over the defending NFC champions.

Week 14: Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Loss, 36-35

Even after a bye week, the supremacy of Patrick Mahomes will factor in. The Chiefs will be at home and will slightly edge out the Bills on a last-second field goal to remind Bills fans of that fateful AFC Championship Game.

Week 15: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys

Loss, 30-24

The Bills have been on a hot streak, but all good things must come to an end. Dallas is a very well-rounded team, so expect a close game. The Cowboys will come out on top, though.

Week 16: Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Chargers

Loss, 42-36

This should be a great matchup. The Chargers and Bills have electric quarterbacks that will trade shots. Unfortunately, Allen will run out of time to win this one.

Week 17: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Can the Bills top the Patriots?

Win, 31-17

The Bills will likely be looking at a very congested AFC East by this point, so they'll be sure to take this game against the Patriots seriously. New England may be out of the playoff picture by now, so it might not be pretty.

Week 18: Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Loss, 38-31

Again, don't expect much defending in these matchups. At home, the Dolphins duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will prove to be a little too much for the Bills, though.

Record: 11-6.

