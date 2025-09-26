  • home icon
Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens predictions, odds, and picks for Week 4 showdown

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 26, 2025 16:31 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs are set to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. With both teams at 1-2, both perennial AFC contenders are in danger of digging a hole they can't get out of. Here's a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: Game Details

  • Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Game: Ravens at Chiefs
  • Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: Betting Odds

  • Moneyline: Ravens (-150 BetMGM, -148 FanDuel), Chiefs (+125 BetMGM, +126 FanDuel)
  • Spread: Ravens (-2.5 BetMGM, -2.5 FanDuel), Chiefs (+2.5 BetMGM, +2.5 FanDuel)
  • Total: OVER 48.5 (BetMGM) UNDER 48.5 (FanDuel)
Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: Picks

One bet worth making is on Derrick Henry to score a touchdown anytime. While his fumble issues are reaching beyond merely a source of concern, he has been able to score three touchdowns in the first three weeks. The Ravens might trust him a bit less late in the game, but he's likely to get the ball plenty of times to start the day.

Another bet worth making is for DeAndre Hopkins to score a touchdown anytime. The receiver has caught a touchdown in two out of three games this season. If Lamar Jackson needs to dig deep, he will likely turn to Hopkins.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: NFL Injury Report

Chiefs injury report

  • Kristian Fulton (ankle), cornerback - Questionable

Ravens injury report

  • Ronnie Stanley (ankle), offensive tackle - Questionable
  • Broderick Washington (ankle), defensive tackle - Questionable
  • Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), defensive tackle - Out
  • Travis Jones (knee), defensive tackle - Questionable
  • Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), middle linebacker - Questionable
  • Patrick Ricard (calf), fullback - Questionable
  • Isaiah Likely, (foot), tight end - Questionable
Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: Prediction for Week 4

The Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs have a history of one clear favorite in the playoffs, as Lamar Jackson has never eliminated the Chiefs. However, things are a bit murkier in this contest, as Jackson has won in this matchup in the regular season before.

That said, with the Chiefs at 1-2 and the Ravens at 1-2, both teams might look at this as an early playoff game, as a 1-3 record is a monumentally difficult hole to dig out of. As such, with a playoff atmosphere, expect Patrick Mahomes to trump Jackson in a tight one.

The Ravens will lose to the Chiefs by a score of 24-20, putting the team on the brink. Mahomes will be back to .500, and the alarms in Kansas City will be silenced once again.

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Ian Van Roy
