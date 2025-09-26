Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens predictions, odds, and picks for Week 4 showdown

Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs are set to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. With both teams at 1-2, both perennial AFC contenders are in danger of digging a hole they can't get out of. Here's a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup.Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: Game DetailsDate and Time: Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:25 PM ESTGame: Ravens at ChiefsVenue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriKansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: Betting OddsMoneyline: Ravens (-150 BetMGM, -148 FanDuel), Chiefs (+125 BetMGM, +126 FanDuel)Spread: Ravens (-2.5 BetMGM, -2.5 FanDuel), Chiefs (+2.5 BetMGM, +2.5 FanDuel)Total: OVER 48.5 (BetMGM) UNDER 48.5 (FanDuel)Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: PicksOne bet worth making is on Derrick Henry to score a touchdown anytime. While his fumble issues are reaching beyond merely a source of concern, he has been able to score three touchdowns in the first three weeks. The Ravens might trust him a bit less late in the game, but he's likely to get the ball plenty of times to start the day.Another bet worth making is for DeAndre Hopkins to score a touchdown anytime. The receiver has caught a touchdown in two out of three games this season. If Lamar Jackson needs to dig deep, he will likely turn to Hopkins.Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: NFL Injury ReportChiefs injury reportKristian Fulton (ankle), cornerback - QuestionableRavens injury reportRonnie Stanley (ankle), offensive tackle - QuestionableBroderick Washington (ankle), defensive tackle - QuestionableNnamdi Madubuike (neck), defensive tackle - OutTravis Jones (knee), defensive tackle - QuestionableKyle Van Noy (hamstring), middle linebacker - QuestionablePatrick Ricard (calf), fullback - QuestionableIsaiah Likely, (foot), tight end - QuestionableKansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: Prediction for Week 4The Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs have a history of one clear favorite in the playoffs, as Lamar Jackson has never eliminated the Chiefs. However, things are a bit murkier in this contest, as Jackson has won in this matchup in the regular season before.That said, with the Chiefs at 1-2 and the Ravens at 1-2, both teams might look at this as an early playoff game, as a 1-3 record is a monumentally difficult hole to dig out of. As such, with a playoff atmosphere, expect Patrick Mahomes to trump Jackson in a tight one.The Ravens will lose to the Chiefs by a score of 24-20, putting the team on the brink. Mahomes will be back to .500, and the alarms in Kansas City will be silenced once again.