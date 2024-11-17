Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

  • home icon
By Rit Nanda
Modified Nov 18, 2024 01:03 GMT
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have taken the Bills and the Chiefs to new heights ever since they became starters for their respective franchises. Two organizations that were not located in the most glamorous markets and had a history of underachievement have been revitalized since drafting them. They have been the two most consistent teams in the AFC for the past few years.

Whereas that has seen the Chiefs win three Super Bowls, the Bills have gone agonizingly close on multiple occasions before losing out. Last year, Kansas City won away at Buffalo after the home team missed a field goal.

This year too the two entered this matchup with phenomenal records and with both teams atop their respective conferences. The Chiefs were 9-0 coming into this game and were the only undefeated team in the NFL in 2024. The Bills, at 8-2, looked like the best-placed opponent who could end that record. Here is how the action went down.

Chiefs vs. Bills box scores

Quarter1234Total
Chiefs0140721
Bills61001430

Chiefs box score

Passing

PlayerC/ATTYDSAVGTDINTSACKSRTG
Patrick Mahomes23/331965.9322-1590

Rushing

PlayerCARYDSAVGTDLONG
Kareem Hunt14604.3017
Mecole Hardman19909
Xavier Worthy17707
Carson Steele12202
Team17784.6017

Receiving

PlayerRECYDSAVGTDLONGTGTS
Xavier Worthy46115.31315
DeAndre Hopkins3299.70134
Justin Watson226130162
Noah Gray4235.82145
Mecole Hardman21260123
Peyton Hendershot111110111
JuJu Smith-Schuster188081
Travis Kelce284064
Samaje Perine2840114
Mike Caliendo155051
Carson Steele155051
Team231968.533131

Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Chamarri Conner87011101
Nazeeh Johnson85000000
Drue Tranquill83000000
Nick Bolton75000100
Justin Reid64000000
Chris Jones54010000
Leo Chenal54000100
Bryan Cook43000000
Mike Danna41001000
Tershawn Wharton22010000
Travis Kelce11000000
JuJu Smith-Schuster11000000
Peyton Hendershot11000000
Trent McDuffie11000000
George Karlaftis11000100
Christian Roland-Wallace11000000
Jaden Hicks11000000
Samaje Perine10000000
Keith Taylor Jr.10000000
Cam Jones10000000
Felix Anudike-Uzomah10000000
Joshua Williams10000000
Team6945032401

Kicking

PlayerFGPCTLONGXPPTS
Spencer Shrader0/0003/33

Bills box score

Passing

PlayerC/ATTYDSAVGTDINTSACKSRTG
Josh Allen27/402626.6110-083.5

Rushing

PlayerCARYDSAVGTDLONG
Josh Allen12554.6126
James Cook9202.226
Ty Johnson5183.608
Ray Davis5112.206
Team311043.4326

Receiving

PlayerRECYDSAVGTDLONGTGTS
Khalil Shakir8708.802212
Curtis Samuel55811.61216
Amari Cooper25527.50303
Dawson Knox440100246
Mack Hollins22713.50152
James Cook571.4036
Zach Davidson155051
Ty Johnson000001
Quintin Morris000001
Team272629.713038

Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Terrel Bernard83111101
Taron Johnson64000000
Taylor Rapp63001001
Damar Hamlin42000000
AJ Epenesa42001000
Dorian Williams41000100
Cam Lewis33011000
Rasul Douglas33000000
Christian Benford33001000
Austin Johnson30000000
Von Miller21110100
DaQuan Jones21000100
Casey Toohill21000000
Ed Oliver11000100
Ryan Van Demark11000000
Jordan Phillips10000000
Greg Rousseau00000200
Team5329235702

Kicking

PlayerFGPCTLONGXPPTS
Tyler Bass1/1100333/46

Chiefs vs. Bills game summary

The Bills began this game as if they meant business and intercepted Patrick Mahomes on the first drive of the game with less than a minute played. Josh Allen and the offense responded perfectly with a rushing touchdown by James Cook. However, as brightly as this had gone, Buffalo fans would have had some nasty flashbacks when Tyler Bass missed the extra point conversion, much like his failure to score a field goal eliminated them during the playoffs in 2023.

Both defenses came out on top to force consecutive punts after that before Kansas City scored the first touchdown of the second quarter to take a 7-6 lead. Xavier Worthy caught the catch from Patrick Mahomes but their happiness would not last for long as Josh Allen led the Bills to a touchdown drive of their own during the next possession. James Cook had his second of the night and the conversion was successful to give the home team a 13-7 lead.

Calamity struck before halftime, however, as Josh Allen was intercepted and the Chiefs grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Noah Gray got his first touchdown of the night to make the score 14-13. The Buffalo quarterback atoned for his mistake somewhat by taking them into field goal range, whose conversion allowed them to go into the locker room with a slight 16-14 lead.

The third quarter was all defense as both teams failed to score a point and faced their first three-and-outs of the match. But great quarterbacks always find a way and both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen did in the fourth quarter.

Curtis Samuel caught a pass from the Bills star to open the fourth quarter and give the home fans something to cheer about as they took a 23-14 lead. But the Kansas City quarterback, so often the tormentor-in-chief for Buffalo, responded with a scoring drive of his own straight away. Noah Gray caught his second pass of the night to make the score 23-21 and it looked like the Chiefs had their opponents right where they wanted them.

But Josh Allen was not ready to let this slip through his grasp. He led another drive in the final quarter and picked up a couple of fourth downs. None was more important than his touchdown run into the endzone, which gave the Bills a 31-20 lead over the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes tried one more stirring comeback in the two-minute warning but he was intercepted on his final drive just as he had been on his first.

With that, the celebrations could begin in both Buffalo and Miami as Andy Reid's team failed to maintain their perfect record losing for the first time in 2024.

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Rit Nanda
