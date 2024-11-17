Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have taken the Bills and the Chiefs to new heights ever since they became starters for their respective franchises. Two organizations that were not located in the most glamorous markets and had a history of underachievement have been revitalized since drafting them. They have been the two most consistent teams in the AFC for the past few years.

Whereas that has seen the Chiefs win three Super Bowls, the Bills have gone agonizingly close on multiple occasions before losing out. Last year, Kansas City won away at Buffalo after the home team missed a field goal.

This year too the two entered this matchup with phenomenal records and with both teams atop their respective conferences. The Chiefs were 9-0 coming into this game and were the only undefeated team in the NFL in 2024. The Bills, at 8-2, looked like the best-placed opponent who could end that record. Here is how the action went down.

Chiefs vs. Bills box scores

Quarter 1 2 3 4 Total Chiefs 0 14 0 7 21 Bills 6 10 0 14 30

Chiefs box score

Passing

Player C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS RTG Patrick Mahomes 23/33 196 5.9 3 2 2-15 90

Rushing

Player CAR YDS AVG TD LONG Kareem Hunt 14 60 4.3 0 17 Mecole Hardman 1 9 9 0 9 Xavier Worthy 1 7 7 0 7 Carson Steele 1 2 2 0 2 Team 17 78 4.6 0 17

Receiving

Player REC YDS AVG TD LONG TGTS Xavier Worthy 4 61 15.3 1 31 5 DeAndre Hopkins 3 29 9.7 0 13 4 Justin Watson 2 26 13 0 16 2 Noah Gray 4 23 5.8 2 14 5 Mecole Hardman 2 12 6 0 12 3 Peyton Hendershot 1 11 11 0 11 1 JuJu Smith-Schuster 1 8 8 0 8 1 Travis Kelce 2 8 4 0 6 4 Samaje Perine 2 8 4 0 11 4 Mike Caliendo 1 5 5 0 5 1 Carson Steele 1 5 5 0 5 1 Team 23 196 8.5 3 31 31

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Chamarri Conner 8 7 0 1 1 1 0 1 Nazeeh Johnson 8 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drue Tranquill 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nick Bolton 7 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 Justin Reid 6 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chris Jones 5 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 Leo Chenal 5 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 Bryan Cook 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mike Danna 4 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Tershawn Wharton 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 Travis Kelce 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 JuJu Smith-Schuster 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peyton Hendershot 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trent McDuffie 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 George Karlaftis 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Christian Roland-Wallace 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaden Hicks 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samaje Perine 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Keith Taylor Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cam Jones 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Felix Anudike-Uzomah 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Joshua Williams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Team 69 45 0 3 2 4 0 1

Kicking

Player FG PCT LONG XP PTS Spencer Shrader 0/0 0 0 3/3 3

Bills box score

Passing

Player C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS RTG Josh Allen 27/40 262 6.6 1 1 0-0 83.5

Rushing

Player CAR YDS AVG TD LONG Josh Allen 12 55 4.6 1 26 James Cook 9 20 2.2 2 6 Ty Johnson 5 18 3.6 0 8 Ray Davis 5 11 2.2 0 6 Team 31 104 3.4 3 26

Receiving

Player REC YDS AVG TD LONG TGTS Khalil Shakir 8 70 8.8 0 22 12 Curtis Samuel 5 58 11.6 1 21 6 Amari Cooper 2 55 27.5 0 30 3 Dawson Knox 4 40 10 0 24 6 Mack Hollins 2 27 13.5 0 15 2 James Cook 5 7 1.4 0 3 6 Zach Davidson 1 5 5 0 5 1 Ty Johnson 0 0 0 0 0 1 Quintin Morris 0 0 0 0 0 1 Team 27 262 9.7 1 30 38

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Terrel Bernard 8 3 1 1 1 1 0 1 Taron Johnson 6 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Taylor Rapp 6 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 Damar Hamlin 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 AJ Epenesa 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 Dorian Williams 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Cam Lewis 3 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 Rasul Douglas 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Christian Benford 3 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 Austin Johnson 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Von Miller 2 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 DaQuan Jones 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Casey Toohill 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ed Oliver 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Ryan Van Demark 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jordan Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Greg Rousseau 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Team 53 29 2 3 5 7 0 2

Kicking

Player FG PCT LONG XP PTS Tyler Bass 1/1 100 33 3/4 6

Chiefs vs. Bills game summary

The Bills began this game as if they meant business and intercepted Patrick Mahomes on the first drive of the game with less than a minute played. Josh Allen and the offense responded perfectly with a rushing touchdown by James Cook. However, as brightly as this had gone, Buffalo fans would have had some nasty flashbacks when Tyler Bass missed the extra point conversion, much like his failure to score a field goal eliminated them during the playoffs in 2023.

Both defenses came out on top to force consecutive punts after that before Kansas City scored the first touchdown of the second quarter to take a 7-6 lead. Xavier Worthy caught the catch from Patrick Mahomes but their happiness would not last for long as Josh Allen led the Bills to a touchdown drive of their own during the next possession. James Cook had his second of the night and the conversion was successful to give the home team a 13-7 lead.

Calamity struck before halftime, however, as Josh Allen was intercepted and the Chiefs grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Noah Gray got his first touchdown of the night to make the score 14-13. The Buffalo quarterback atoned for his mistake somewhat by taking them into field goal range, whose conversion allowed them to go into the locker room with a slight 16-14 lead.

The third quarter was all defense as both teams failed to score a point and faced their first three-and-outs of the match. But great quarterbacks always find a way and both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen did in the fourth quarter.

Curtis Samuel caught a pass from the Bills star to open the fourth quarter and give the home fans something to cheer about as they took a 23-14 lead. But the Kansas City quarterback, so often the tormentor-in-chief for Buffalo, responded with a scoring drive of his own straight away. Noah Gray caught his second pass of the night to make the score 23-21 and it looked like the Chiefs had their opponents right where they wanted them.

But Josh Allen was not ready to let this slip through his grasp. He led another drive in the final quarter and picked up a couple of fourth downs. None was more important than his touchdown run into the endzone, which gave the Bills a 31-20 lead over the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes tried one more stirring comeback in the two-minute warning but he was intercepted on his final drive just as he had been on his first.

With that, the celebrations could begin in both Buffalo and Miami as Andy Reid's team failed to maintain their perfect record losing for the first time in 2024.

