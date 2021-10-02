Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

Raise your hand if you thought the Kansas City Chiefs would be in last place in the AFC West after three games. The Chiefs surprised the NFL by losing twice in the first quarter of the season. Andy Reid is one win away from having 100 wins with both the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. What a coincidence it could be in Philadelphia where Reid's head coaching journey started.

The Eagles will be playing with a chip on their shoulder after a blowout defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. Jalen Hurts has had his ups and downs this season and will be under pressure to deliver. The Eagles will want to see growth from all areas of their team in this game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Match Details

Fixture - Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) | Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season

Date & Time - Sunday, 3 October 2021, 1:00 PM EST

Venue - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

Spreads

Chiefs -7.0 (-110)

Eagles: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Chiefs: -320

Eagles: +255

Totals

Chiefs: o44.5 (-110)

Eagles: u44.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Picks

MRCROCKPOT TPL @mrcrockpot The Eagles offensive line allowed 12 pressures and 10 quarterback hurries without Demarcus Lawrence... while Eagles pass rush generated 9 total pressures, 2 sacks and 2 hits

As much as I want to knock down Nick Sirianni, the Eagles execution has been horrific this season



As much as I want to knock down Nick Sirianni, the Eagles execution has been horrific this season The Eagles offensive line allowed 12 pressures and 10 quarterback hurries without Demarcus Lawrence... while Eagles pass rush generated 9 total pressures, 2 sacks and 2 hits



As much as I want to knock down Nick Sirianni, the Eagles execution has been horrific this season

Picking over on points is a safe bet with both teams looking to bounce back. They both average over 20 points per game, and the Chiefs average 30.7 themselves. The Chiefs will win the game, and they will do so by a higher amount than the seven-point spread. The lack of Brandon Graham on the Eagles defense showed against the Cowboys. Without the ability to pressure Patrick Mahomes, they'll get picked apart.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Key Injuries

The Chiefs have a few notable players listed as questionable. Cornerbacks Rashad Fenton and Charvarius Ward are questionable with respective concussions and quad injuries. Their two best defensive linemen, Frank Clark and Chris Jones were also listed as questionable but were limited in practice. The final questionable player is left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who has a groin injury.

On the Eagles side, left tackle Jordan Mailata is questionable but unlikely to play with a knee injury. Outside of him, everyone on their injury report was a full participant in practice on Thursday. They enter the game in considerably good health.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Head-to-Head

The Chiefs and Eagles have only faced off eight times and they've split the series. Reid has been on the winning side of the battle in all five of his head-to-heads. The last two games in 2017 and 2013 were won by the Chiefs. In 2009, 2005, and 2001 the Eagles were victorious.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction

PFF KC Chiefs @PFF_Chiefs The Chiefs have still been an elite offense this season, despite their win-loss record.



🔴 2nd in EPA/play

🔴 4th in yards/play

🔴 t-3rd in % of drives with a score The Chiefs have still been an elite offense this season, despite their win-loss record.



🔴 2nd in EPA/play

🔴 4th in yards/play

🔴 t-3rd in % of drives with a score https://t.co/ZzBgc75Hxx

The Kansas City Chiefs are the more talented and better-coached team. Therefore, they should win the game with a comfortable margin. Mahomes will have an excellent day passing in the pocket. The Eagles don't have anyone on their roster capable of covering Travis Kelce, who's due for a big game. For the Eagles to have a chance, they'll need to cause pressure and takeaways on defense.

Prediction: The Chiefs win 34 to 21 and Mahomes throws at least two touchdowns to Kelce.

