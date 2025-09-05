Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers predictions, odds, and picks for Week 1 Brazil showdown

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will face off in a Week 1 Friday night game in Brazil. This important clash between AFC West rivals features two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but also two of the best defensive units. Here's a full preview of the contest along with picks and predictions for how it could all play out.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: Game Details

Fixture: Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers on YouTube

Date & Time: Friday, September 5th, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread

Chiefs (-3)

Chargers (+3)

Moneyline

Chiefs (-167)

Chargers (+140)

Total

Over / Under (47)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: Picks

Chiefs vs Chargers

The Chiefs are likely excited to get a fully healthy Isiah Pacheco back in their lineup for Week 1 this year. He spent most of last season injured, missing ten games and reportedly playing hurt in five others. He is expected to be full recovered after the offseason and should serve as their featured running back. Betting him at over 11.5 carries appears to be a solid pick.

Another pick to consider is taking under 23.5 total points in the first half. With two excellent defenses between teams that know each well, and two offenses that have recently focused on running the ball, a slow start to the game wouldn't be surprising.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: NFL Injury Report

Chiefs

WR Jalen Royals (Knee) - OUT

DL Omarr Norman-Lott (Ankle) - Questionable

Chargers

N/A

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: Head-to-Head

The Chiefs hold a significant advantage in the all-time series against the Chargers with a 71-58-1 record. They have been particularly dominant in recent years, including winning each of the past seven matchups. This could give them an edge in an important divisional clash in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: Prediction for Week 1

Patrick Mahomes has been dominant against all of his AFC West opponents during his career, including the Chargers, who he has an active seven game winning streak against. Justin Herbert is surely capable of pulling off an upset, and while this should be a tight Week 1 game, but the Chiefs are likely to find a way to win as they usually do.

Prediction: Chiefs 26, Chargers 24

