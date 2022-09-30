Keenan Allen fantasy outlook: Should you start him in Week 4?

Keenan Allen is a name tied at the hip with the Los Angeles Chargers. Whether it was with Philip Rivers or now Justin Herbert, Allen has been one of the premier receivers in fantasy football for years. However, choosing to start him hasn't been as obvious of a decision in the 2022 season. Should managers rely on the wide receiver in Week 4?

Fantasy Football 2022: Should you start Keenan Allen in Week 4?

Keenan Allen - Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans

Put simply, Allen and Herbert's injuries make the wide receiver a boom-or-bust prospect. Think of him as a flex this week with starting potential. If he has a good week, he could become a long-term starter next week. However, both he and Herbert need to prove a bit more durability first.

Now on the plus-side of 30 years old, any absence could be seen as the start of his decline. His only appearance this year came in the Las Vegas Raiders game where he caught four passes for 66 yards, including one catch for 42 yards.

He's been battling a grade one hamstring sprain/pull and is listed as questionable to play. Hamstring injuries could dog him for the entire season. But before the injury in Week 1, he looked as good as ever. The question mark over him is regarding his availability.

The Chargers play the Houston Texans, who at face value would be a great matchup for him. However, the Texans haven't allowed more than 23 points in a game all season long. This suggests that it could be tougher for him to get in the endzone if he does play. The other issue is Justin Herbert. While he is listed as ready to play, one cannot help but wonder about his rib injury sustained in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert was still able to deliver the ball, but he was running on adrenaline in that game. Now, he could be fighting pain or be just one more hit from missing time or seeing his throwing abilities compromised. In other words, between Herbert and Allen, it seems like one of the sketchy pieces is bound to fall out of sync with the other.

If Herbert goes out, Chase Daniel doesn't inspire a huge amount of confidence. At the same time, if Allen plays, he could be just one sprint away from tweaking his injury and missing the rest of the game.

In conclusion, you should start Keenan Allen only if your bench options are underwhelming. If you haven't got anything inspiring on the bench, start Allen. But if you have a favorable matchup or a decent option, it might be worth benching Allen.

Fantasy Football 2022: Keenan Allen NFL timeline

Keenan Allen - Los Angeles Chargers v Philadelphia Eagles

The wide receiver has been with the Chargers for quite some time. He was drafted by the team in 2013 and has provided them with six seasons of at least 990 yards and six touchdowns. Since 2017, he has earned at least 1,100 yards four times.

His best season came in 2017, when he earned 1393 yards and six touchdowns. Unless he bounces back quickly, 1,000 yards could be a stretch for him this season.

