Keenan Allen injury update: Latest on Chargers WR for Fantasy Football Week 12

Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen is a perennial Pro Bowler and Justin Herbert's favorite target in the franchise. Allen is one of the NFL's best pass catchers when fit, and he poses a nightmare for opposing defensive backs anytime he steps on the Gridiron.

However, Allen has dealt with injuries in 2023, and ahead of Week 12, he's struggling with yet another injury issue.

Keenan Allen Injury Update

According to CBS Sports, Keenan Allen was limited in the Chargers' Wednesday practice session. The veteran pass catcher was listed as questionable ahead of this past Sunday's defeat to the Green Bay Packers but still played through pain, putting up a stat line of 10 catches, 116 receiving yards and one touchdown.

According to the report, there are no notable setbacks, and Allen's limited participation in Wednesday's session is more maintenance-related as opposed to indicative of an injury setback.

What happened to Keenan Allen?

Allen has dealt with a shoulder injury for the past few weeks. The 11-year pro played with a shoulder issue versus the Packers, though one wouldn't have known due to his stellar performance in the loss. Allen has been phenomenal this season, racking up 83 receptions, 1,011 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for the year.

It isn't the first time this season that Allen has been listed on the injury report, but each time, he has shaken off the injury and played in the weekend's game.

When will Keenan Allen return?

Allen will likely start his side's Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Allen has looked good in the past couple of weeks, and all he needs is likely some rest, so is expected to be able to suit up against Lamar Jackson and Co.

However, if for some reason he can't play against the Ravens, expect more targets heading rookie pass catcher Quentin Johnston’s way. The Chargers are 4-6 this season, and time is running out for them to rack up the required wins to punch in a postseason ticket. Suffice it to say, it would be a colossal embarrassment if a team filled with offensive talents like Herbert, Allen and Austin Ekeler failed to make the playoffs in 2023.