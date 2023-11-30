Keenan Allen injury update: Latest on Chargers WR for Fantasy Football Week 13

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is one of the most consistent wideouts of his generation. The California alum has been in the league for 11 years, and he is regularly at the top of most pass-catcher statistical categories. Allen has been solid as ever in 2023, already amassing over 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth time in his career.

While Allen has been playing at a Pro Bowl level, the Los Angeles Chargers have had a disjoined season by their high standards.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Keenan Allen's injury update

According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Keenan Allen appeared on the Chargers' injury report on Wednesday and missed practice due to a quadriceps injury. This comes a few days after Allen participated in 65 out of the Chargers' 66 offensive snaps in their Week 12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Allen has been on the injury report for the past few weeks because of a shoulder injury, so it's a worry that he will make yet another appearance due to a completely different issue.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Keenan Allen?

It is currently unclear what happened to Allen that necessitated his addition to the Chargers injury report. The experienced wide receiver has been phenomenal this season and is one of the few bright spots on the team's offense. While Allen is a regular on injury reports, he hardly ever misses the game when it comes to game day.

That's why missing Wednesday's training session shouldn't raise too many eyebrows just yet. The Cal alum is a chiseled veteran, and maybe the Chargers just want to give him an extra day off to aid recovery leading up to a game against the New England Patriots in Week 13.

Expand Tweet

When will Keenan Allen return?

Details around Keenan Allen's injury are understandably scarce as the Chargers ramp up preparations for Week 13. The team relies on Allen to make key gains on the offense, and the veteran pass catcher is Justin Herbert's favorite target.

At the moment, we are leaning toward expecting that Allen will resume training ahead of the Week 13 fixture against the New England Patriots. However, if the quadriceps injury is significant, then Allen might be rested for the matchup. The Patriots are a beatable team even without Allen in the matchup, so don't be surprised if Brandon Staley sits him out for the game.