Keenan Allen injury update: Latest on Chargers WR for Week 11 vs Packers

The season has been tough for Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers. While expectations were high, even though the team was coming from an incredulous playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, they're now sitting at a 4-5 record and looking outside the playoff picture.

With Mike Williams out for the season, Keenan Allen's importance to the attack has become even greater. The wide receiver has a shoulder problem but it shouldn't be much to worry about in Week 11.

Keenan Allen injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The wide receiver is being listed as day-to-day by head coach Brandon Staley following a shoulder injury suffered in the game against the Detroit Lions. He missed some plays during the second half, but later returned to the game.

Without Mike Williams, Allen had a phenomenal day on Sunday, going off with 11 receptions, 175 yards and two touchdowns. If that's what the Chargers are getting from an injured guy, it only shows Keenan's qualities.

What happened to Keenan Allen?

He suffered a left AC sprain during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions, leaving the field for a bit. After a brief check on the blue tent, Allen returned to the game and continued his excellent afternoon, even though the Chargers were unable to convert this into a win.

The left AC sprain is considered to be Grade 1, which means that there are no major concerns about his future availability. Allen will be able to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

When will Keenan Allen return?

There's no concern about his shoulder injury keeping him away from any games, as the Chargers wide receiver will be able to play normally on Sunday. He returned to the game against the Lions and was a monster even with a small shoulder problem.

There's no denying that, with the obvious exception of Justin Herbert, Allen is the most important player on the Chargers' offense right now. The absence of Mike Williams has increased the burden on him massively, and he's taking advantage of it. If Los Angeles wants to make a late playoff push, they need their best receiver to be healthy.