Keenan Allen injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Bears WR for Week 12 Fantasy Football

Wide receiver Keenan Allen appeared on the Chicago Bears' injury report out of the blue on Friday due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on that day and subsequently got a questionable tag on the team's final injury report.

Allen's potential availability for the Bears' Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings is now in question due to this latest injury. However, coach Matt Eberflus is optimistic about the veteran WR's chances of playing.

"Keenan was added because he rolled his ankle out there, so we pulled him partway through practice. But we don't think it's severe, and we're hopeful for the game,” Eberflus said on Friday.

Although it is worrisome that Keenan Allen wasn't listed on the injury report until Friday, Eberflus' comment raises the possibility that he will still be able to play on Sunday.

Additionally, Allen himself told reporters on Friday that he doesn't think his somewhat stiff ankle will keep him from playing on Sunday.

It is unlikely that Allen's status for Sunday's game against the Vikings will be known until about ninety minutes before kickoff at Soldier Field.

Allen is still a vital component of the Bears' offense, despite his inconsistency this season due to targets being alternated between him and two other receivers.

Rome Odunze and DJ Moore are anticipated to take on more duties in the Chicago Bears' offense if Allen is ultimately unable to perform his regular duties or is inactive on Sunday.

In Week 11, Odunze led the team with 10 targets against the Green Bay Packers, Allen came in second with eight, and Moore had seven.

Keenan Allen injury update: What happened to the Bears WR?

Keenan Allen had another dismal outing against the Green Bay Packers, seeing eight targets but only catching four catches for 41 yards. He didn't suffer any injury in that game and didn't appear on the Chicago Bears injury reports on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, Allen was listed as a limited practice participant on Friday due to an ankle injury he must have sustained in practice.

Although the exact manner of his injury is unknown, coach Matt Eberflus stated that it was a rolled ankle during practice and that they don't think it's significant.

The former Los Angeles Chargers wideout has already sat out two games this year due to a heel injury. His status for Week 12 will be officially made known when the Bears release their inactives for Week 12 90 minutes before kickoff.

