Keenan Allen or Jaylen Waddle: Who should I start for Week 11 Fantasy Football?

Keenan Allen and Jaylen Waddle are both secondary receivers on their respective teams. Generally, the WR2 is tasked with taking the brunt of the workload when the WR1 is locked up by scheme or a lockdown cornerback. However, this can be difficult to identify in advance. Fear not, here is a look at both receivers and a recommendation.

Is Keenan Allen a good pick in fantasy football Week 11?

Keenan Allen at London Games-Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears—Source: Imagn

Keenan Allen is buried on a struggling offense, setting the stage for a tough outing. Allen hasn't been productive from a fantasy football perspective all season long either. However, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer expects a usable stat line for the second time this season with 11.5 points.

Of course, starting Allen could raise eyebrows, chuckles and questions. However, if Allen pulls off a double-digit return, managers will get bragging rights for the week almost no matter what happens in their fantasy matchup.

Is Jaylen Waddle a good pick in fantasy football Week 11?

Jaylen Waddle at Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn

The Dolphins' second wide receiver hasn't earned 100 yards yet this season, but with Tyreek Hill's wrist injury serving as a source of concern, Waddle might get some extra targets. As such, the Dolphins wide receiver is a decent option this week.

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Waddle is in line for 12.7 points this week.

Keenan Allen or Jaylen Waddle: Who should I start?

Keenan Allen does not get the nod for Week 11

Both Keenan Allen and Jaylen Waddle play second fiddle to others. However, some managers in a tight spot might need to choose their lottery ticket. In most offenses, there is a number one receiver and, in effect, several equal options behind that.

However, this week, Waddle is more than likely to out-produce Allen, so he gets the nod this week. Per Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Waddle is due to earn 12.7 points compared to Allen's 11.5 points.

With the Chicago Bears offense undergoing a potential overhaul that began with the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron amid nosediving production across the board, the opportunities won't be as plentiful as they will be in Mike McDaniel's offense.

This week, go with Waddle as a flex play. If you're desperate, you can elevate him into the WR2 spot, but don't expect miracles from the receiver this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins will likely get an early lead and hold the fort for the rest of the game, which sets the stage for a run-heavy day.

