Keenan Allen landing spots: 5 teams who could sign Bears WR in 2025

The 2024 season was the final year of the four-year, $80.1 million contract wide receiver Keenan Allen signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in September 2020. While he spent last season with the Chicago Bears, Allen will now become an unrestricted free agent in March and could join another team for free.

Even though Allen's 744 receiving yards from last year were his lowest total in the past eight years, he is still anticipated to be sought after in free agency because of his standing as a six-time Pro Bowler in the league.

Let's look at some teams that might consider adding Allen to their rosters before the 2025 campaign.

Keenan Allen's potential landing spots

1) Los Angeles Chargers

Although Jim Harbaugh's first season as head coach in 2024 saw the Los Angeles Chargers make great strides, the team still has some obvious problems going into the offseason. The need at wide receiver is probably the most evident of those.

Given that there won't be many strong options at the position on the open market, Keenan Allen, who played with the Bolts for the first 11 years of his career, might be a free agent option for the organization.

With numerous 1,000-yard seasons, Allen had some enjoyable years with the Chargers and will likely be open to running it back. Additionally, he recently stated that he would really like to play in Chicago or Los Angeles in 2025.

2) Chicago Bears

Keenan Allen spent the 2024 season with the Bears, and the team can also re-sign him for the 2025 season. He recently said that his favorite cities to play are Chicago and Los Angeles, so it may be a major consideration in his decision to rejoin the Bears.

Ben Johnson's inventive and daring downfield passing scheme might perhaps be sufficient to persuade Allen to stay with the Bears for an additional season.

3) Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs need to start refilling their roster after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs might try to sign a veteran receiver like Keenan Allen in free agency to bolster their wide receiving room, especially considering the likely departures of DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown.

Despite having a poor 2024 season, Allen might see an improvement in his stats in Kansas City if he teams up with Patrick Mahomes.

4) Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders undoubtedly went above and beyond by reaching the NFC Championship game in 2024, head coach Dan Quinn's first year in charge.

Having tasted success in 2024, the Commanders will now have their eyes on the championship in 2025, an ambition that could be aided by the addition of a veteran like Keenan Allen.

Allen, together with the effective and fast Terry McLaurin, could become a nightmarish duo for opposition defenses. Allen could be the last component needed for Washington to launch another charge in 2025.

5) Baltimore Ravens

If we have learned anything about the Baltimore Ravens from the past two offseasons, it is that they are not afraid to add seasoned players to their offense.

Prior to Derrick Henry joining in the 2024 offseason, Odell Beckham had a brief stint with the organization in 2023. If this trend continues, the Ravens may try to acquire Allen before 2025 in order to provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another offensive target who is experienced.

Allen might also benefit from this move because he will be joining a group that is expected to contend for the 2025 championship.

